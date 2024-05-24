May 31: Last Day for Early Bird Tickets to SCVEDC 2024 Economic Outlook

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation 2024 Economic Outlook Forecast event will be held Friday, Sept. 27 the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.

The event will begin at 7:15 a.m. with a networking breakfast followed by the program 8-11 a.m.

The Economic Outlook event will include an in-depth look into national and local economies, as well as a discussion on global trends. This is the only place to get detailed economic data specific to the Santa Clarita Valley and is a must-attend event for companies and business leaders.

Early bird tickets are now on sale: $125. Tickets will cost $150 starting June 1.

Lori Greiner will serve as Keynote Speaker. She is a legendary entrepreneur, inventor, business strategist and investor as well as star of ABC’s hit TV show “Shark Tank.”

She will provide valuable insights on innovation, entrepreneurship and navigating the ever-evolving business landscape. With her unparalleled expertise as a business strategist and investor, driving a 90% success rate for new items launched, Greiner brings a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to the table. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from one of the most influential figures in the business world.

Dr. Mark Schniepp is the mastermind behind California Economic Forecast. He provides top-notch economic analysis and forecasting services to a diverse clientele, including businesses, non-profits, cities, regional organizations, colleges and universities. At the event, Schniepp will enlighten attendees with his forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as state, national and global trends.

Each attendee will also receive a complimentary digital copy of the 2024 Economic Outlook book.

Purchase your seat here: 2024 Economic Forcast.

For more information on the SCVEDC visit www.scvedc.org.

