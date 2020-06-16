Today in SCV History (June 16)

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1,071 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,762 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 1 more local case than reported Sunday.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.
The University of California regents unanimously endorsed affirmative action Monday nearly two decades after the practice was banned throughout the UC system as institutions throughout the state and nation continue to grapple with racial equality in America.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has withdrawn an initial preliminary assessment of suicide as the cause of Robert L. Fuller in Palmdale, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will monitor the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's investigation into the cause of Fuller's death.
Two bikini-clad girls swam into the surf lanes, causing several to bail out including Brad, with his board striking him in the head. I got him to shore. Twenty minutes later, the Santa Monica Police arrested Brad, claiming he pulled off the bra of one of the girls when he fell in the water.
Santa Clarita homeless task force members said Friday the community’s safety net must remain strong to help prevent its vulnerable population from increasing as Los Angeles County faces a 13% rise in its homeless population from that of last year, according to new figures released Friday.
After months of lockdowns and restrictions, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that the annual July 4 fireworks spectacular, "Spirit of America," will take place this year with a dazzling display of lights illuminating the sky over Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Government has been inept in its response, and most of this will be blamed on leadership. We know this is a new, highly contagious virus, but scientists long ago recognized the potential for this scenario, even establishing guidelines to mount a strategic defense.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,761 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 6 more than reported Saturday.
Every year, millions of older and dependent adults become victims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors, and other loved ones may be experiencing unimaginable trauma unknown to those around them.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,568 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,755 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 27 more than reported Friday.
