Today in SCV History (June 16)
June 16
| Tuesday, Jun 16, 2020

1876 – D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
1876 - D.G. Scofield forms California Star Oil Works, hires Alex Mentry to drill in Pico Canyon [story]
Pico oil rigs
State OK’s Opening of Nail Salons, Tattoo Parlors; L.A. County Says Not Yet
Nail salons, tattoo shops and massage parlors can reopen as soon as late this week under new California guidelines, but businesses within Los Angeles County must await direction from county officials.
Santa Clarita Library Launches Self-Service Locker System
The Santa Clarita Public Library is pleased to introduce a convenient and user-friendly self-service locker system with 24/7 availability for residents to pick up items they have placed on hold.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,071 New Cases in L.A. County, Total 2,762 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1,071 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,762 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 1 more local case than reported Sunday.
Academy, ABC Bump 2021 Oscars to April 25, Museum Opening April 30
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network today announced the 93rd Oscars ceremony will move to Sunday, April 25, 2021, as a result of the global pandemic caused by COVID-19.
Supreme Court Rules 1964 Civil Rights Law Protects LGBTQ Workers
In a landmark 6-3 decision, the United States Supreme Court ruled Monday that federal anti-discrimination protections also apply to LGBTQ employees.
University of California Regents Back Affirmative Action
The University of California regents unanimously endorsed affirmative action Monday nearly two decades after the practice was banned throughout the UC system as institutions throughout the state and nation continue to grapple with racial equality in America.
Coroner Walks Back Early ‘Suicide’ Ruling in Palmdale Man’s Death
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has withdrawn an initial preliminary assessment of suicide as the cause of Robert L. Fuller in Palmdale, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will monitor the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's investigation into the cause of Fuller's death.
Take Action | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Two bikini-clad girls swam into the surf lanes, causing several to bail out including Brad, with his board striking him in the head. I got him to shore. Twenty minutes later, the Santa Monica Police arrested Brad, claiming he pulled off the bra of one of the girls when he fell in the water.
L.A. County Homeless Up 13%; Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Reacts
Santa Clarita homeless task force members said Friday the community’s safety net must remain strong to help prevent its vulnerable population from increasing as Los Angeles County faces a 13% rise in its homeless population from that of last year, according to new figures released Friday.
Santa Clarita to Stage ‘Spirit of America’ Fireworks Spectacular on July 4
After months of lockdowns and restrictions, the city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce that the annual July 4 fireworks spectacular, "Spirit of America," will take place this year with a dazzling display of lights illuminating the sky over Westfield Valencia Town Center.
Supreme Court Rejects Trump Challenge of California Sanctuary Laws
California’s sanctuary city law will survive after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the case on, the court announced Monday morning.
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
History Will Judge | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Government has been inept in its response, and most of this will be blamed on leadership. We know this is a new, highly contagious virus, but scientists long ago recognized the potential for this scenario, even establishing guidelines to mount a strategic defense.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 148,855 Cases Statewide, 2,761 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,761 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 6 more than reported Saturday.
Henry Mayo Nurse Tends to Own Father Diagnosed with COVID-19
Like most nurses, Santa Clarita resident Charisse Hammer has always felt empathy towards her patients.
Mojave State Parks Increasing Public Access for Day-Use, Camping
California State Parks is working with local officials on a phased and regionally driven approach to increase access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Firefighters Quickly Douse Vehicle Fire on State Route 14
Firefighters quickly snuffed a vehicle fire that began to spread to the surrounding brush on Highway 14 Sunday morning.
June 15: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Every year, millions of older and dependent adults become victims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors, and other loved ones may be experiencing unimaginable trauma unknown to those around them.
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
Whistleblower | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Some letters to the editor reiterate the news, but most bring a creative interpretation of life, making you mad or even making you cry.
COC Announces Winners of Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Award winners for the 2019-20 academic year.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 72,023 Cases Countywide, 2,755 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,568 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,755 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 27 more than reported Friday.
Report of Stolen Vehicle in SCV Leads to Deputy-Involved Shooting in Palmdale
A report of a stolen vehicle on Highway 14, just north of Interstate 5, led to a deputy-involved shootout Friday night in Palmdale, sheriff’s officials said.
