Today in SCV History (June 15)

Government has been inept in its response, and most of this will be blamed on leadership. We know this is a new, highly contagious virus, but scientists long ago recognized the potential for this scenario, even establishing guidelines to mount a strategic defense.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,003 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,761 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 6 more than reported Saturday.
Every year, millions of older and dependent adults become victims of abuse, neglect, and exploitation. Parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors, and other loved ones may be experiencing unimaginable trauma unknown to those around them.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed 1,568 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,755 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 27 more than reported Friday.
New owners of the scenic 27-hole Vista Valencia Golf Course are considering transforming a large portion of the property into a retirement community and nursing facility, but no formal proposal is on the table, according to Santa Clarita city officials.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 1,633 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,728 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 75 more than reported Thursday.
Under stricter lockdown restrictions, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health through last month received more than 90 complaints of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley suspected of being in violation of its health officer order, according to officials.
Join the SCV Groundwater Sustainability Agency (SCV-GSA) on Wednesday, June 17, at 4:00 p.m., to learn more and to provide input on plans to sustain our water supply and recharge groundwater as we begin the process of developing a Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP).
