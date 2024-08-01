Aug. 2-4: Fiesta Days in Frazier Park

The 56th Annual Fiesta Days will be held Aug. 2-4 in Fraizer Park at Frazier Mountain Park. Parking and entry are free.

The event features three days packed with a parade, carnival, food vendors, vendor booths, raffles, music and classic family fun.

Other activities include the diaper derby, pet show, dunk tank, beer booth, potato sack races, watermelon eating contest, tug-of-war, piñata contest and obstacle course. These events are open to participants of all ages.

Fiesta Days features two stages, one for family-friendly entertainment and another for rocking live bands.

All three days of the event will be free for attendees. Some activities will charge a fee.

The Dale Hansen and Ed Perine Memorial Parade will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, it is one of the Mountain Communities’ longest-running parades.

Tha parade starts Saturday at 10 a.m. on Mount Pinos Way/San Joaquin Trail with the singing of the National Anthem and local Color Guard.

For more information and a schedule of events visit www.mountainmemories.org/fiesta-days

Fraizer Mountain Park

3801 Park Drive,

Frazier Park, CA 93225

