[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (April 9)
April 9
| Thursday, Apr 9, 2020

1937 – Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
“Dad, didn’t they have an outbreak 100 years ago killing many on Earth?”
Guardians of the Solar System | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
California now has had a total of 16,957 confirmed cases and 442 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Wednesday afternoon.
California Wednesday: 16,957 Cases, 442 Deaths; 1,651 Health Care Workers Positive
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday unveiled a free Critical Delivery Service for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
L.A. County Launches Free Delivery Service for Seniors, Disabled
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
While we take action to lessen the immediate impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care systems, stress management it is also important.
State Surgeon General Offers Stress Management Tips for All Ages
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday began publishing daily statistical data on employees affected by COVID-19 and data from within the county jail system.
LASD Starts Providing Daily COVID-19 Data
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, with a minimum of 153 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 29 New Deaths, 620 New Cases; Min. 153 Cases in SCV
WHO Chief Responds to Trump Criticism: ‘Please Quarantine Politics’
The head of the World Health Organization or WHO called on global leaders to “quarantine politicizing COVID” in a retort to President Trump.
WHO Chief Responds to Trump Criticism: ‘Please Quarantine Politics’
Newsom Secures 200 Million Medical Masks Per Month for California
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state has secured a deal for 200 million N95 medical masks and surgical masks per month until the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
Newsom Secures 200 Million Medical Masks Per Month for California
Hart School District Names New Directors
The William S. Hart Union High School District has appointed Dr. Mariane Doyle and Nadia Cotti to new roles effective July 1.
Hart School District Names New Directors
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
A family feud over toilet paper led to the arrest of a 26-year old man who allegedly punched his mother in Saugus early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station officials.
Family Feud Erupts Over Toilet Paper, Son Arrested
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday to help the state procure necessary medical supplies to fight COVID-19.
California Moves to Procure Its Own Medical Supplies
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that provides expanded support for older adults and vulnerable young children.
Newsom Orders Expanded Support for Seniors, Children
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
The New South Wales Police Force in Australia has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the docking and disembarking of the cruise ship Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbor last month.
Australian Police Investigating Ruby Princess Docking in Sydney
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
MV Transporation, which operates Santa Clarita Transit under contract with the city of Santa Clarita, has confirmed at least two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
More MV Transportation Employees Diagnosed with COVID-19
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Taking advantage of recently approved rules, the federal government is quickly following through on President Donald Trump’s promise to quiet environmentalists and “open up the water” to California farmers.
Judge Denies Bid to Stop Federal Water Grab in California Delta
Newsom Proclaims April as ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’
Governor Gavin Newsom signed a proclamation Tuesday declaring April "Child Abuse Prevention Month" in California.
Newsom Proclaims April as ‘Child Abuse Prevention Month’
Judicial Council Adopts Zero Bail for Most Misdemeanors
The California Judicial Council approved 11 temporary emergency rules at its virtual meeting Tuesday, including setting bail statewide at $0 for misdemeanors and lower-level felonies
Judicial Council Adopts Zero Bail for Most Misdemeanors
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
According to Fire Department officials, 32 personnel currently have been tested. Of those tested, 12 LACFD personnel have been confirmed as being COVID-19 positive.
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Opens Wednesday at COC
Los Angeles County will activate a new drive-through, appointment-only COVID-19 testing site at College of the Canyons on Wednesday morning, April 8.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Opens Wednesday at COC
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
The sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly "@Lunch With…" virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
%d bloggers like this: