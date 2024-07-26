Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park

Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.

Every evening of the festival begins with “Father’s Day,” an original play written and directed by theater owner Peter Kjenaas. The play, featuring local actors as well as seasoned professionals, is the story of what happens when the patriarch of the family shows up after an 11-year trip to the corner store.

Festival favorites “lesser mortals” (Roger Nieboer and Amy Brosnahan) will host each evening in addition to bringing their brand of music and storytelling that centers on local history. Festival regular Beth Custer (clarinetist, singer, composer) will play along with drummer Peter Valsamis and guitarist Abi Zahner.

Music and theater performances are different each evening and weekend passes are available.

Fringe of the Woods is held at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.

Tickets are $35 per day, or $50 for a weekend pass.

For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit fringeofthewoods.com.

Like this: Like Loading...