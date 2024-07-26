header image

July 26
1870 - Armantha Thibaudeau, community leader during early 20th Century and co-founder of chamber of commerce, born in Kentucky [story]
Armantha Thibaudeau
Aug. 9-11: ‘Fringe of the Woods Festival’ in Frazier Park
| Friday, Jul 26, 2024
fringe of the woods

Returning for a fourth year, the “Fringe of the Woods Festival” will again be held Aug. 9-11 at the Mile High Theater in Lake of the Woods/Frazier Park.

Every evening of the festival begins with “Father’s Day,” an original play written and directed by theater owner Peter Kjenaas. The play, featuring local actors as well as seasoned professionals, is the story of what happens when the patriarch of the family shows up after an 11-year trip to the corner store.

Festival favorites “lesser mortals” (Roger Nieboer and Amy Brosnahan) will host each evening in addition to bringing their brand of music and storytelling that centers on local history. Festival regular Beth Custer (clarinetist, singer, composer) will play along with drummer Peter Valsamis and guitarist Abi Zahner.

Music and theater performances are different each evening and weekend passes are available.

Fringe of the Woods is held at the Mile High Theater, 7024 Crable St., Frazier Park, CA 93225.

Tickets are $35 per day, or $50 for a weekend pass.

For the full lineup and to purchase tickets, visit fringeofthewoods.com.

July 27: CTG Opens ‘Rat Pack Lounge’ in Old Town Newhall

July 27: CTG Opens ‘Rat Pack Lounge’ in Old Town Newhall
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
FULL STORY...

Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park

Sept. 7: ‘Silents Under the Stars’ Returns to Hart Park
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
The Friends of Hart Park - in partnership with the Natural History Museum and Los Angeles County Parks - is pleased to announce the return of their signature event “Silents Under the Stars” on Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 6 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance

Aug. 4: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting ‘Back to the Beach’ Square Dance
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
The Sierra Hillbillies Square and Round Dance club invites the community to a "Back to the Beach" themed square dance Sunday, Aug. 4, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church.
FULL STORY...

July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film

July 20: SCV Native Releases First Feature Film
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
Steven Nassif, a native of the Santa Clarita Valley, wrote and directed "Homecoming" which will premiere at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at the Lumiere Music Hall, 9036 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, CA 90211.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
The Val Verde Historical Society will host Back to Val Verde for Val Verde's 100! on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. This all day picnic and celebration will feature food, music, games and raffles.
Aug. 31: Back to Val Verde for Val Verde’s 100!
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
Can you help us identify these thieves? The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station is seeking the public's help in identifying two grand theft suspects. On June 22 two suspects stole a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma tailgate from a vehicle in Valencia.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Public’s Help
City Seeking Artisans for Light Up Main Street
The city of Santa Clarita and DrinkPAK! are seeking talented creators for Maker's Marketplace, a curated shopping experience at the city's largest holiday event, Light Up Main Street.
City Seeking Artisans for Light Up Main Street
SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Celebrates Gloria Mercado-Fortine
Outgoing Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Foundation President Gloria Mercdo-Fortine recently received high praise for her tenure as president of the foundation for the past four years.
SCV Sheriff’s Foundation Celebrates Gloria Mercado-Fortine
Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner
Here we are at the end of July and preparations for the fall season are already underway at most of our member schools. As is the case most every year, school administration and athletic faculty should be aware and ready to immediately implement the rule changes enacted the previous year.
Mike West | Message From the CIF-SS Commissioner
July 29-Aug. 2: Caltrans I-5 Lane Closures Near Castaic to Continue
The California Department of Transportation announced the southbound Interstate 5 will be reduced to one or two lanes from two miles north of Templin Highway (near the Whitaker Sand Shed) north of Castaic to Lake Hughes Road overnights Monday, July 29 through Friday, Aug. 2 for paving work.
July 29-Aug. 2: Caltrans I-5 Lane Closures Near Castaic to Continue
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced earlier this month that Jey Wagner stepped down from his role as president and CEO effective July 8, 2024.
SCVEDC Seeking Candidates for President, CEO
Rideshare Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
(CN) — The California Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed a union-backed challenge to the voter-approved law that exempts app-based drivers working for companies such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash from being classified as employees rather than independent contractors under the state's labor code.
Rideshare Drivers to Remain Independent Contractors
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Daniel Rush has been named the head coach for The Master's University's cross country and track & field teams.
TMU Names Daniel Rush Mustangs XCTF Head Coach
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
Nothing says Santa Clarita like our beautiful mountains, pristine parks, paseos meandering through our neighborhoods, lush trees and amenities for residents of all ages.
Jason Gibbs | Santa Clarita’s New, Upcoming Projects
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
"Inside Out 2," the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, is taking the worldwide box office by storm.
CalArtians Help Propel ‘Inside Out 2’ to Highest-Grossing Animated Film
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, the second annual "Game. Set. Hope. Charity Tennis Tournament" will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning 9:30 a.m., at the West Ranch High School tennis courts.
Sept. 7: ‘Game. Set. Hope.’ Tennis Tourney Benefiting Mental Health Awareness
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Building on California’s ongoing work and unprecedented investments to address the decades-long issue of homelessness, California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Thursday ordering state agencies and departments to adopt clear policies that urgently address homeless encampments while  respecting the dignity and well-being of all Californians.
Newsom Issues Executive Order to Clear Homeless Encampments
Today in SCV History (July 25)
1915 - Pioneer Juan Batista Suraco buried in a family graveyard, currently unmarked, in Bouquet Canyon near Benz Road [story]
Suraco family
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
Ocean Water Warning for July 24
County Revamps Help Line for Mental Health, Overdose Services
The Los Angeles County Departments of Mental Health and Public Health have centralized access to mental health and substance use services into one 24/7 call center at (800) 854-7771.
County Revamps Help Line for Mental Health, Overdose Services
Aug. 10: ‘Clear the Shelter’ Party for Animal Adoption Month
Adopt a Pet and help the Castaic Animal Shelter "Clear the Shelter" with their kick-off Party on Aug. 10. 
Aug. 10: ‘Clear the Shelter’ Party for Animal Adoption Month
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Engineering and Operations Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Aug 1, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Aug. 1: SCV Water’s Engineering and Operations Committee Meeting
Community Hackathons to Promote Mobile Driver’s License
The California Department of Motor Vehicles invites businesses, public agencies and innovators to apply to join two community “hackathons” to promote additional uses for the California mobile Driver’s License.
Community Hackathons to Promote Mobile Driver’s License
