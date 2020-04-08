[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (April 8)
April 8
| Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020

1874 – Work completed at Lyon’s Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
L.A. County Fire Dept.: 32 Personnel Tested, 12 Have COVID-19
According to Fire Department officials, 32 personnel currently have been tested. Of those tested, 12 LACFD personnel have been confirmed as being COVID-19 positive.
Saugus High Principal Vince Ferry Wins Best Leadership Award
Saugus High School and its Principal Vince Ferry has won the Best Leadership Program Award from Teen Truth, a national organization with a mission to build school culture and empower student voice in every aspect of education.
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Center Scheduled to Open at COC Wednesday
A drive-thru testing center for COVID-19 is scheduled to open Wednesday at College of the Canyons Valencia campus, according to county officials.
Data Show California’s Stay-at-Home Order Flattening Curve, But Lockdown Likely Until June
The sliver of optimism comes with a dose of reality for California’s nearly 40 million residents who are trapped in their homes for the foreseeable future: It will likely be the beginning of June, not May, before there is even a chance of easing the restrictions.
Chamber Launches Virtual Luncheon Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its new weekly "@Lunch With…" virtual lunchtime series, which is designed to bring the business community together for engaging and insightful conversations on current local issues and topics with recognized community leaders.
L.A. County Tuesday: 22 New Deaths; 550 New Cases; Min. 139 Cases in SCV
County Public Health has identified 6,910 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 169 deaths. At least 139 cases have been reported for the Santa Clarita Valley.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Free Personal, Professional Learning Classes
College of the Canyons is a major hub of activity in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Covid-PTSD | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
My colleagues on the front line face an opponent in this war that is unknown. There are no curative tools to fight against it, communications are limited because the virus is poorly understood, and options are variable because of unpredictability.
New Construction Circle K in Valencia Sold for $4M
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced Monday that the firm has completed the sale of an absolute triple-net ground lease for a new construction, single-tenant Circle K convenience store and gas station located at 24010 Copper Hill Drive in Valencia.
Passengers Begin to Disembark Coral Princess
Update as of 12:50 p.m., Tuesday, April 7: Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced that disembarkation will continue (Tuesday), with an additional nine domestic charter flights scheduled. All charters were arranged by Princess Cruises. Guests requiring shoreside medical care have been disembarked and are being treated at local and regional hospitals.
Financial Resources Available to County Residents, Employers During Crisis
The County of Los Angeles is committed to providing residents and their families with important resources throughout the COVID-19 crisis that address financial stressors.
County Launches $500K Employer Assistance Fund; Webinar to Provide Guidance
The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), with support of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced Tuesday that the LA County Employer Assistance Grant Fund will be launched on Wednesday, April 8.
One Person Dead After Head-on Collision in Agua Dulce
One person died in a head-on collision early Tuesday morning on Sierra Highway in Agua Dulce.
Community Urged to be Voice of Children as Concern for Child Safety Rises
On the heels of the announcement that students will remain out of school for the remainder of the academic year due to the current public health crisis, the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is calling on residents to help ensure that children remain safe.
County Confirms 2nd COVID-19 Case at Sylmar Juvenile Hall
An employee at Los Angeles County Probation’s Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar has tested positive for COVID-19.
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1860 - Los Angeles Star (newspaper) reports string of Army wagons from Fort Tejon traversing Newhall Pass [story]
COC Reports 2nd, 3rd COVID-19 Cases
Two more members of the College of the Canyons community have been diagnosed with coronavirus. These are the second and third cases of coronavirus connected to the college.
L.A. County Monday: 6,360 Cases, Min. 132 in SCV; Suggests No Shopping This Week
To date, the Public Health Department has identified 6,360 cases across all areas of L.A. County, including 147 deaths. A minimum of 1 death and 132 cases — and as many as 144 cases — have occurred in the Santa Clarita Valley.
State, County, Healthcare Groups to Open ‘Los Angeles Surge Hospital’
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the establishment of the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a temporary facility in L.A. that will expand access to additional beds and expand ICU capacity for patients who contract COVID-19.
All County Parks Closed Easter Sunday
Out of an abundance of caution and to prevent the spread of #coronavirus (#COVID-19), all L.A. County parks will be closed on Sunday, April 12
California Monday: 14,336 Cases, 343 Deaths
California now has had a total of 14,336 confirmed cases and 343 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced Monday.
Beach Advisory in Effect Through Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory through Thursday at 7 a.m.
A Scary Nursing Home | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
After seeing all my patients, I talked to the administrator at one of the homes who said the facility had no extra masks, gowns or shoe coverings.
