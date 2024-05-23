header image

May 23
1941 - SCV's first real movie house, the American Theater, dedicated in Newhall [story]
American Theater
Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony Honors Clinkunbroomer
| Thursday, May 23, 2024
LASD Memorial candlelight

The 55th Annual Los Angeles County Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 22, to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and formally inscribed two new names to the memorial wall at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Peace Officers’ Memorial Wall was first dedicated on Friday, May 15, 1970, by Sheriff Peter J. Pitchess. When the wall was first erected, 253 names were inscribed. Today, there are 547 names inscribed and they are a constant reminder of the noble sacrifice made by men and women for their communities, a debt that can never be fully repaid.

The wall is a place of recognition for the fallen and a place to remember and honor the families and friends left behind. It is also a tribute to the fallen heroes and their loved ones who were devoted to them,

This past year two law enforcement officers were honored:

Deputy Ryan Michael Clinkunbroomer

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

E.O.W. Sept. 16, 2023

Clinkunbroomer, 30, an eight-year veteran of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, tragically lost his life while on duty at Palmdale Sheriff Station.

At approximately 6 p.m., Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and shot while conducting routine patrol duties. He was in full uniform, driving a marked patrol vehicle and had just left the Palmdale Station, heading northbound on Sierra Highway. He was alone in his vehicle when he stopped at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q in Palmdale where he was shot and killed. A suspect, Kevin Cataneo Salazar, 29, has been charged with a single count of murder.

Police Officer Chad Edward Swanson

Manhattan Beach Police Department

E.O.W. Oct. 4, 2023

Swamson, 35, a 13-year veteran of the department was killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway on his way to work.

The ceremony opened with a traditional military-style drummer and bagpipe hymn, and attention was paid to colors with an accompaniment to the national anthem.

A moving invocation was given by Chaplain Richard Gillett:

“Bless us with discomfort when we see others suffer so He may live deep within our hearts;

Bless us with anger at injustice, suppression, and exploitation of people so that we may do His work for justice, freedom, and peace;

Bless us with tears for those we lost, love, and dearly miss so He may heal the families they left behind and turn our pain into joy;

Bless us with enough foolishness to believe we can make a difference.”

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna lit the memorial torch from the Flame of Hope as law enforcement officers across Los Angeles County gathered to honor and remember the fallen.

It was a time to reflect on their sacrifice and keep their families in thoughts and prayers.

The flame, carried by law enforcement runners in a relay throughout the weekend in honor of fallen peace officers, was inspired by the Olympic Torch Run. Beginning at the Hall of Justice, this annual tradition now covers over 300 miles with 56 legs, including a run on Catalina Island and honors the sacrifice of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

A 21-gun salute and a riderless horse were featured in the ceremony to honor fallen Deputy Ryan Michael Clinkunbroomer and Police Officer Chad Edward Swanson. The 21-gun salute involved firing rifles in a precise sequence to show deep respect and honor for the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Accompanying this was the solemn sight of a riderless horse, with boots reversed in the stirrups, symbolizing the officer’s final journey and the profound loss felt by their absence. These powerful tributes served as a poignant reminder of the bravery and dedication of these fallen heroes, reflecting the community’s deep respect and gratitude for their service.

“Chad embodied the spirit of the Manhattan Beach Police Department and he is missed daily. Integrity, honesty, professionalism, teamwork, loyalty, and pride, if there was a person who embodies these values, it was Chad. He conducted himself with integrity each day,” said Rachel Johnson, Chief of Police for the City of Manhattan Beach.

“Each candle we light, is in memory of the men and women who gave their lives to uphold the commitment made when they took the oath of service. We take a moment to remember and appreciate those who will always be with us in spirit and who we will never ever forget. To the members of the Clinkunbroomer and Swanson family we promise to keep the memory of their lives and of their sacrifice alive,” said Luna.

As the night sky fell onto the ceremony a candlelight vigil was held to honor the memory of L.A. County’s fallen peace officers. Hundreds of people gathered, each holding a candle that illuminated the night and symbolized the enduring light of those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. The gentle glow of the candles and moments of silence provided a powerful and moving tribute, underscoring the community’s deep respect, gratitude and collective mourning for these heroes.

“Today, the Department and all its members honored the sacrifices of the brave men and women and their families who lost so much,” said officials in a press release from the LASD Information Bureau.

LASD Memoiral service

LASD Clinckenboomer

LASD Memorial riderless horse
SCVNews.com