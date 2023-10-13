LASD is Monitoring Ongoing Middle East Conflict

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna issued a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department advisory to all residents of Los Angeles County to remind residents to stay calm when attending demonstrations and to report anything suspicious to local law enforcement.

The statement reads:

“We are aware of recent statements made calling for action as it relates to the conflict in the Middle East. We have no information of any specific or credible threats in our areas and are continuing to assess the situation for any local impact in Los Angeles County.

We are closely monitoring the situation and frequently communicating with our local, state and federal government partners to share information. We are conducting extra patrol checks and supplementing additional personnel from detective division and specialized units to have high visibility in strategic locations throughout the county. Additionally, we are reaching out to our local religious communities to reassure them during this tumultuous time.

We urge the community who attend demonstrations to remain calm and peaceful. The safety and security of all our communities is our number one priority. We remind residents to stay vigilant and report anything suspicious to local law enforcement officials.”

