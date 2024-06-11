June 11: Chiquita Canyon Landfill Community Advisory Committee Meets

The Los Angeles County Community Advisory Committee Meeting for the Chiquita Canyom Landfill will meet Tuesday, June 11 6-8 p.m. at the Castaic Library, 27971 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic, CA 91384.

The meeting can also be joined virtually. Registration is reqquired to attend online, must register before meeting begins. Register to attend the online meeting here.

Virtual (online): https://events.gcc.teams.microsoft.com/event/

5aac193d-1459-4b77-93d9-793692954517@07597248-ea38-451b-8abe-a638eddbac81

or call: +1 (323) 776-6996 (Conference ID: 478 688 16#)

Items on the agenda include:

1. Focus Group – Preliminary Survey for the Community Benefit Fund (Dept. of Regional

Planning).

2. Chiquita Canyon Landfill (A Waste Connection Company) – Update on odor complaints, Notice

of Violations, and mitigation. – Steve Cassulo & John Perkey; SCS Engineers – Update on

monitoring and mitigation – Ray Huff; CTEH – (Chiquita Canyon Landfill 3rd.party consultant)

update on health assessment.

3. R-MAC – Response Multi-Agency Coordination Group (USEPA, CalEPA, and LA County

Fire) on scene response team.

4. MCAT – Multi-Agency Coordination Task Force (USEPA, CalEPA and four of its entities

(CalRecycle, DTSC, LA County WaterBoard, CARB).

5. AQMD – Updates on odor complaints received, Notice of Violations (NOV), “Order of

Abatement”.

6. L.A County task force – (Dept. of Public Health, Local Enforcement Agency DPH, Dept. of

Public Works, Dept. of Regional Planning).

To view the meeting agenda online visit https://lacdrp.legistar.com/View.ashx?M=A&ID=1195258&GUID=3C557AF4-DF7A-4D3A-B5C6-9F7F791806AA.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...