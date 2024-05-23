Public Health Attends White House Event on Community Violence Intervention

Representatives from The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s Office of Violence Prevention today joined other members of the National Offices of Violence Prevention Network at an event hosted by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

This convening highlighted community violence intervention and created a collaborative space identify and share strategies that communities can adopt to stem gun violence.

In February 2019, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors established the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention within the Department of Public Health. Using a public health approach, the Office of Violence Prevention works to address the root causes of violence, advance policies and practices that are grounded in race equity and promote healing across all communities in LA County.

In April 2023, the Office of Violence Prevention publicly released its 40-point Gun Violence Prevention Platform, which outlines a range of actions to reduce gun violence in communities and schools.

In 2015, the Office of Violence Prevention launched the Trauma Prevention Initiative to reduce violence-related injuries and deaths. The Trauma Prevention Initiative aligns County services and initiatives to build a comprehensive, place-based approach through innovative programs, policies, and partnerships. In April 2024, the Office of Violence Prevention made 60,000 gun safety locks available to the public at County medical facilities, for free, no questions asked. Later this year, gun safety locks will also be made available at Los Angeles County libraries.

“The Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention is honored to join our National Offices of Violence Prevention Network colleagues as we collectively work to prevent violence and promote healing in communities across America,” said Andrea Welsing, Executive Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Violence Prevention. “Los Angeles County is grateful to the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform and the White House Office of Violence Prevention for gathering leaders across the nation to collaborate, support, and learn from one another.”

Numerous local and state governments have recently established Offices of Violence Prevention in response to nationwide surges in violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on this momentum, President Biden established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention in September 2023 to reduce gun violence and implement and expand upon key executive and legislative action which has been taken to save lives. Today’s convening of National Offices of Violence Prevention Network members from more than 40 jurisdictions at the White House represents an exciting next step in President Biden’s commitment to ending gun violence in our country.

“The NOVPN team is excited to have Network members from across the country join us at the White House in this first of its kind discussion in our nation’s history,” said NOVPN Director Shantay Jackson. “These leaders are at the forefront of their local jurisdictions, working tirelessly with their communities and partner agencies in the reduction of gun violence and, as we head into the summer months, this conversation is necessary, timely, and invaluable.”

