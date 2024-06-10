High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

BEACH AREA WARNINGS:

– Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon.

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

– Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

The entire swim area.

– Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

The entire swim area.

– Malibu Pier in Malibu

The entire swim area.

– Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach

The entire swim area.

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

BEACH AREAS NOW CLEARED:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662.To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/ Beach/.

