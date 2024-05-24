Wildland Weed Warriors Sought for City Open Space Areas

The city of Santa Clarita invites volunteers to join the Wildland Weekend Warriors in planting and watering plants in Golden Valley or Elsmere Canyon Open Space, or Taylor Trailhead to feed the local pollinators and wildlife. For this project, volunteers should bring work gloves. A long-handled shovel is optional, but helpful.

This is an ongoing outdoor restoration project meant to help provide more food and shelter for pollinators, birds, deer and other animals of the chaparral ecosystem.

Tasks: Volunteers will help water plants, weed, and prepare area for additional planting.

Age: 11 and older. All chiildren ages 11-16 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian who is also registered to volunteer.

*NO walk-in volunteers allowed. All interested volunteers, regardless of age, must pre-register (individually) online.

Location/Directions: Golden Valley Open Space, Elsmere Canyon Open Space, or Taylor Trailhead.

Directions to Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead – on the north side of Placerita Canyon Road. Take Placerita Canyon Road east from the 14 freeway 3.52 miles to the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space, Placerita Trailhead on the left side of the road.

Directions to Elsmere Canyon Trailhead – from Golden Valley, turn right onto Sierra Highway and left on Newhall Avenue towards the 14 freeway, and park at the park-and-ride. From Lyons Avenue, make a right and then right onto Newhall Avenue and continue straight towards the 14 freeway, and park at the park-and-ride.

For your safety, wear sturdy, closed-toe work shoes, jeans and clothes you don’t mind getting dirty.

Dressing in layers is best.

Wear gloves, hats and sunscreen.

Bring water and snacks.

Schedule Shifts:

Saturday, June 8

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Elsmere Canyon

Sunday, June 9

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Golden Valley Ranch Open Space

To register visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12374.

