Painted Turtle Volunteer Cabin Counselors Sought

Volunteer Cabin Counselors at The Painted Turtle Camp are being sought for June 8 – July 30. The mission of The Painted Turtle, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to provide a year-round, life-changing environment and authentic camp experience for children with chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

The Painted Turtle supports children’s medical needs, inspires them to reach beyond their illnesses and provides care, education and respite for their families. All campers and families attend completely free of charge.

Cabin Counselors are directly responsible for developing, coordinating, supervising, supporting and encouraging each child to participate fully in all aspects of Camp in order to achieve The Painted Turtle’s mission.

Age: 19 and older.

Responsibilities:

Participate in volunteer orientation.

Live in the cabin with 8-10 campers serving as a leader, supervisor and role model.

Work and communicate with at least 4 other staff members and volunteers within the cabin.

Model behavior for other staff, campers, and leaders-in-training.

Have empathy, trust, and mutual respect for staff and campers alike.

Take care of oneself in order to give the strongest job performance possible.

Encourage each child to fully participate in the camp program:

Provide opportunities for campers to experience success during Camp.

Empower campers to problem-solve on an individual and group basis.

Qualifications:

At least 19 years of age.

Ability to accept supervision and guidance.

Ability to observe camper behavior, assess its appropriateness, enforce appropriate safety regulations and emergency procedures, and apply appropriate behavior management techniques.

Ability to physically and mentally assist in taking care of 8 to 10 campers 24 hours per day, when Camp is in session.

Possess the emotional strength and endurance required to maintain constant supervision of and interaction with campers over the duration of employment, while remaining alert, friendly, and patient.

Ability to creatively plan and facilitate an activity as assigned.

Ability to lift up to 50 pounds

NOTE: This is a non-profit opportunity. Staff from The Painted Turtle will contact you with details after you sign up.

For more information about The Painted Turtle visit thepaintedturtle.org.

The Painted Turtle

17000 Elizabeth Lake Road

Lake Hughes, CA 93532

To sign up for this opportunity visit https://volunteer.samaritan.com/custom/526/opp_details/12600.

