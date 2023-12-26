Retired Teachers Assoc. Volunteers Sought

As we prepare to usher in a new year, the California Highway Patrol is ramping up efforts to help ensure the safety of all road users, while reducing the number of deadly crashes on the state’s roadways.

The Child & Family Center thanks everyone who helped stage a successful Adopt-a-Family program for families helped by the center this holiday season.

J.R.’s Comedy Club will celebrate its 27-year anniversary of providing comedy entertainment to the Santa Clarita Valley with a pair of shows on New Year’s Eve at the Hilton Garden Inn with double headliners Fritz Coleman and Don Friesen, two of J.R.’s most requested acts.

The Santa Clarita Valley Division 68 of California Retired Teachers Association recently held its December luncheon, featuring a performance by members of the Valencia High School choir led by Christine Tavares-Mocha.

Second of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.

California State University, Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability is getting some help from the California Climate Action Corps in its ongoing efforts to combat the effects of climate change.

First of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.

The city of Santa Clarita wedding event, "The Big I Do" event will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 14, Valentine's Day. This Valentine’s Day couples can enjoy a stress-free event that is planned by the experts at City Hall Ceremonies.

R.w. Meek, a Santa Clarita resident, has won a top award at the The Palm Beach Book Festival for his book "The Dream Collector" published by Historium Press.

Red Rock Canyon State Park will host their annual Bird Count promoting local birdwatching and community-science on Friday, Dec. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Join local experts spotting rare and common birds in this regional birding hotspot.

Due to rainfall, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health advises beach users to avoid all water contact, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to potentially higher bacteria levels in these areas.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CN) — A federal judge in Orange County has preliminarily blocked California from enforcing key provisions of Senate Bill 2, a new law that places strict limits on where concealed-carry permit holders can take handguns. Hours after the decision, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced an appeal.

The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (FTBMI) and California Institute of the Arts recently announced a first-of-its-kind scholarship to support students who have extensive knowledge of and passion for the Fernandeño Tataviam community.

College of the Canyons tamed L.A. Pierce College by a 65-40 final score on Lee Smelser Court at the Cougar Cage on Wednesday, winning its second straight contest in a low scoring affair.

The Master's University women's basketball team hit a 3-pointer in the first six seconds and opened up a 15-2 lead in the first 4:25 of the game in a 50-39 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers Friday in the final game of the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz.

Today in SCV History (Dec. 24) 1965 - Signal newspaper owner Scott Newhall shows up for a duel (of words) with rival Canyon Country newspaper publisher Art Evans, who no-shows and folds his paper soon after [

Today in SCV History (Dec. 23) 1997 - Five bodies found during grading of Northlake development in Castaic; determined to be Jenkins graveyard [

Dec. 28: Urgent Need for Blood Donors Because of the urgent need for blood donors the American Red Cross will hold a blood drive in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Jan. 13: Free Lesson Day at Impulse Music Impulse Music will offer its annual free lesson day on Saturday, Jan. 13. Guests can try out a new instrument or advance your skills without a big commitment in the new year. Every teacher at Impulse Music is a working professionals in the industry, suitable to teach for any level.

CA DMV Increases Online Services to 48 From 20 When customers visit the California Department of Motor Vehicles DMV website they find a customer-focused site with helpful information, streamlined online applications and pages tailored for specific audiences.