Ushers Needed for Mission Opera’s ‘Merry Widow: Madonna’

Mission Opera is looking for volunteers for front of the house at the performances of the “Merry Widow: Madonna” June 6-8. Volunteer ushrs and box office attendants are needed for each performance of “The Merry Widow: Madonna” at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.

Volunteers will greet patrons and donors; assist in parking and accessibility; take tickets; sell tickets and/or concessions; serve as ushers to help patrons find seats; assist with digital program; take photographs of attendees; be courteous and helpful. Volunteers should be able to stand for two hours.

Dates/Shifts:

June 6 – 6 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (8 volunteers).

June 7 – 6 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (8 volunteers).

June 8 – 1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. (8 volunteers).

June 8 – 6 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. (8 volunteers).

NOTE: This is a non-profit opportunity. Staff from Mission Opera will contact you with details after you sign up.

For more information and to sign up visit Santa Clarita Volunteers.

Canyon HS Performing Arts Center

19300 Nadal St.,

Canyon Country, CA 91351

Contact Nancy Chancellor (Front of House Manager, email: nancyjchancellor@gmail.com.

