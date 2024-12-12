Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment

|
Start the new year strong by joining fellow business owners and community leaders at the first Business After Hours Mixer of 2025.
On the first day of the new legislative session, Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa), joined by Senators Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) and Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) as joint authors, introduced Senate Bill 17 to exempt tips from state income taxes, delivering much-needed financial relief to workers in California’s service and hospitality industries.
The West Ranch High School Studio A Jazz Band will be giving local shoppers the gift of music this Sunday as they perform some all-time favorite holiday songs.
The California Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat, serve or sell Yu Shang Food, Inc. ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.
Investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an identity theft case.
The Association of California Water Agencies bestowed its ACWA Certificate of Excellence upon SCV Water at the organization’s annual conference on Dec. 4, 2024, in Palm Desert, California.
This holiday season, Gold’s Gym SoCal continues its annual tradition of spreading joy and support to those in need.
California State University, Northridge’s Wendy Ashley, chair of the Department of Social Work, encourages those experiencing elevated stress levels and anxiety to prioritize their own wellbeing.
1922
- Piru bank robbed, banker and daughter kidnapped [story
]
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that areas of Old Orchard Park, 25023 Ave Rotella, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will be closed during construction upgrade to the park.
Princess Cruises, the world's most iconic cruise line, headquartered in Santa Clarita, has announced record-breaking bookings over the four-day period covering Black Friday through Cyber Monday.
As more and more people drive alternative fuel vehicles, the city of Santa Clarita wants to ensure they have the most up to date information on where to fuel and charge locally. The Green Santa Clarita website has that information.
As holiday celebrations continue into December, the American Red Cross encourages donors to keep the blood supply top of mind by giving blood or platelets in December.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar, Explore Starting Your Home Based Business, on Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 12-1 p.m.
As part of its continuing series of virtual programs, the LA County Library will host a Zoom session on the perils and prevention of elder financial exploitation on Dec. 16 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger this morning, Tuesday, Dec. 10, signed an emergency proclamation for the Franklin Fire that is rapidly burning through the Malibu area.
The Painted Turtle Camp 20th Anniversary Celebration continues through December, and there's still time to get involved. Your donation helps ensure that the camp remains 100 percent free for children with serious medical conditions and their families.
Make a New Year’s resolution to spend more time in nature with a First Day Hike at Saddleback Butte State Park on New Year's Day, Wednesday, Jan. 1.
Following a back-and-forth opening half, College of the Canyons men's basketball eventually fell too far behind to catch up, taking an 80-55 home loss from Cuesta College at the Cougar Cage on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Roy and Edna Disney/CalArts Theater announced its 2025 Winter-Spring season, running Jan. 16 through June 14, 2025.
1941
- Three days after Pearl Harbor attack, 165th and 185th Infantry Regiments assigned to Saugus; Edison power substation guarded 24/7 [timeline
]
Local artist and author Therese Verner will host a reading and signing of her children's book "The Reading Tree" at the Acton Agua Dulce Library on Dec. 14 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Just around the corner, 2025 will be ARTree Community Arts Center's 15th year serving Santa Clarita, and the non-profit thanks all its past and present board members, teachers, donors, volunteers, grantors, community partners and participants.
The holiday season is a special time in Santa Clarita. As November comes to a close, you’ll begin to notice more and more dazzling lights illuminated and sprinkled throughout the city, a spectacular sight to see for long-time residents and visitors alike.
