Jan. 15: Chamber Hosts first After Hours Mixer of 2025 at MB2 Entertainment

Start the new year strong by joining fellow business owners and community leaders at the first Business After Hours Mixer of 2025.

The Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce is excited to kick off the year on Jan. 15 at 5:30 PM at MB2 Entertainment.

This will be a fantastic opportunity to wish fellow business community members a prosperous New Year, network, and forge valuable connections. Come to interact with business professionals from across the Santa Clarita Valley, including industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

Don’t miss this chance to elevate business relationships, gain fresh perspectives, and create lasting connections in 2025.

Tickets for the event at $15 for members and $30 for non-members.

For more information or to purchase a ticket check out the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...