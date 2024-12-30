Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar

The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will offer a free webinar on Thursday, Jan. 9 from noon-1 p.m. that will introduce participants to state, L.A. county, city of L.A. and federal business certifications.

This webinar will provide participants with a comprehensive overview of the importance and benefits of certifications. Participants will gain insights into certification programs and understanding the certification process in order to do business with the State of California, LA County, City of LA and the federal government.

For full details and to register in advance for the Zoom meeting, visit https://lasbdcnet.ecenterdirect.com/events/27552.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...