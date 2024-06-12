Aug. 2-11: ‘Eye Candy’ at SCAA Gallery in Old Town Newhall

Three award winning local Santa Clarita Valley artists, Harriette Knight, Patty Haft and Georgette Arison invite the public to an opening reception of a visually stimulating art show called “Eye Candy” on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 5-8 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Gallery in Old Town Newhall.

“Eye Candy” will show at the SCAA Gallery located at 25508 Sixth Street in Old Town Newhall for two weekends, Aug. 2-11.

The SCAA Gallery is open Fridays 5-8 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The pop-up show will featire a colorful exhibit of mixed media art that includes everything from the whimsical and wearable to the functional. Items on display and for purchase will include colorful wood sculptures, watercolors, assemblages, hand-painted silk scarves, jewelry, greeting cards and unique home décor.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to share numerous mixed media pieces from our combined collections,” said Knight, who uses wood and recycled items in her work. “There are pieces in EYE CANDY that the public has never seen before, and I am excited to share this collection with my fellow artists and members of the community.”

Haft, offers realistic watercolor portraits that have captured the hearts of many.

“We all share a sense of color, fun and texture and are thrilled to provide an opportunity to bring a sensory experience to Old Town Newhall,” she said.

At the opening reception, refreshments and an assortment of treats for guests will be provided by sponsors Rocket Fizz, Churros by XRO, Canary Lemonade by Bird Nird, Olive Branch Theatricals and WE Lounge Coffee.

Artist Arison will demonstrate a unique silk scarf painting process. Her one-of-a-kind scarves, and 3D acrylic art on canvas will also be available at the show.

“This is not something you want to miss,” she said.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...