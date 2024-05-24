Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Invocation
McLean
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Awards and Recognitions
Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Proclamation
a. Asian Pacific American Heritage Month 2024
Public Works Department APWA Awards Recognition
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. FIRST READING OF AMENDMENTS TO THE CITY’S MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING THE BOUNDARIES OF THE BENEFIT ZONE OF THE SANTA CLARITA TOURISM MARKETING DISTRICT BY DESIGNATING ADDITIONAL HOTELS

Public Hearing regarding an amendment to the Tourism Marketing District Ordinance that would update the benefit zone to include newly constructed hotels.
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. Ordinance
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of May 14, 2024 5:15 PM
3. Minutes of May 14, 2024 6:00 PM
4. CHECK REGISTER NO. 10

Check Register No. 10 for Period 04/05/24 through 04/18/24 and 04/25/24. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 04/08/24 through 04/19/24.
a. Memo – Check Register No. 10
b. Check Register No. 10 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
5. STATE LEGISLATION: AB 1886, AB 1990, AB 2243, SB 937, SB 1037, and SB 1416

The following state legislative items were presented to the City Council Legislative Committee on May 15, 2024, and are being presented to the City Council for consideration to adopt a position: AB 1886 (Alvarez), AB 1990 (Carrillo), AB 2243 (Wicks), SB 937 (Wiener), and SB 1037 (Wiener), and SB 1416 (Newman).
a. Assembly Bill 1886 – Bill Text
b. Assembly Bill 1990 – Bill Text
c. Assembly Bill 2243 – Bill Text
d. Senate Bill 937 – Bill Text
e. Senate Bill 1037 – Bill Text
f. Senate Bill 1416 – Bill Text
6. LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE CONTRACTS FOR LMD ZONES 4, 8, and 26

City Council consideration to award contracts to Stay Green Inc. to provide recurring landscape maintenance services for Landscape Maintenance District Zones 4, 8, and 26.
a. LMD-23-24-31 Zones 4, 8, and 26 – Published Bid Documents (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Stay Green Inc. Zones 4, 8, and 26 – RFP Proposal File (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
7. RESOLUTIONS INITIATING THE ANNUAL LEVY OF SPECIAL DISTRICTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024-25

This required procedural matter provides for the adoption of resolutions initiating proceedings for the Annual Levy of Special Districts for Fiscal Year 2024-25.
a. FY 2025 LLD Initiation Resolution
b. FY 2025 DBAA Initiation Resolution
c. FY 2025 GVROSMD Initiation Resolution
d. FY 2025 OSPD Initiation Resolution
8. CONTRACT FOR SOFTWARE LICENSING AND SUPPORT FOR THE CITY’S TRANSIT INFORMATION NETWORK

Award a contract to Connexionz for the software and support of the City of Santa Clarita’s Transit tracking and real-time arrival information for a three-year term.
a. Santa Clarita Transit – SMA – Year 2024 to 2027 – V.3.1 (available in the City’s Clerk’s Reading File)
9. PARCEL MAP NO. 84315 (CARL BOYER DRIVE)

Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve Parcel Map No. 84315, located at 26501 Carl Boyer Drive.
a. Location Map
b. Fact Sheet
10. FINAL TRACT MAP, ACCEPT OFFERS OF DEDICATION, AND ABANDON EASEMENTS FOR TRACT NO. 53074 (SAND CANYON PLAZA)

Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, this item would approve the final tract map and accept offers of dedication for Tract No. 53074. The map is for condominium purposes and is located at the east of the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road.

 
a. Location Map
b. Easement Abandonment Exhibit
c. Fact Sheet
11. RESOLUTION TO INCORPORATE SENATE BILL 1, ROAD REPAIR AND ACCOUNTABILITY ACT OF 2017, LOCAL STREETS AND ROADS, ROAD MAINTENANCE AND REHABILITATION FUNDS INTO THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROGRAM

Senate Bill 1, Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Local Streets and Roads, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account funds requires the City to identify project(s) using these funds through the adoption of a resolution at a regular public meeting.

 
a. Resolution
12. 2023-24 OVERLAY AND SLURRY SEAL PROGRAM – OVERLAY C AND D, PROJECT M0153 – PLANS, SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS

This item awards construction contracts for the 2023-24 Overlay and Slurry Seal Program – Overlay C and Overlay D projects. The annual overlay and slurry seal projects are an integral part of the City’s pavement management program. Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for needed pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments.

 

 
a. Project Street List – Overlay C and D
b. Bid Proposal for Toro Enterprises, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Bid Proposal for Sully-Miller Contracting Company (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Proposal for PSOMAS (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
13. CONTRACT RENEWAL OF BUILDING PLAN REVIEW, BUILDING INSPECTION, AND PERMIT-RELATED PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Contract renewals for JAS Pacific, Scott Fazekas & Associates, Interwest Consulting Group, and TRB and Associates for building plan review, building inspection, and permit-related professional services.
a. JAS Pacific Proposal (available in the City’s Clerk’s Reading File)
b. Scott Fazekas & Associates Proposal (available in the City’s Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Interwest Consulting Group Proposal (available in the City’s Clerk’s Reading File)
d. TRB and Associates Proposal (available in the City’s Clerk’s Reading File)
14. CONTRACT INCREASE AND EXTENSION FOR CONSULTANT TO PREPARE THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT REPORT FOR THE PRINCESSA CROSSROADS PROJECT (MASTER CASE 17-104)

Increase and extend the existing Psomas contract for the preparation of an Environmental Impact Report for the Princessa Crossroads project (Master Case 17-104). Princessa Crossroads is a proposed development in the vicinity of the northeast corner of the future intersection of Golden Valley Road and Via Princessa. This project includes 1.5 million square feet of business park/commercial uses, and up to 300 multifamily residential units, and involves the gap closure of Via Princessa between Sheldon Avenue and Golden Valley Road.
a. Aerial Map
b. Project Summary and Land Use Plan
c. Psomas Proposal and Cost 2024 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Jim Hogan, Michael Edward Jauregui, and Ed Dunn, Jr.
Future Meetings