The Master's women's 4x800 relay team got to stand on the podium after an eighth-place finish, and several individuals qualified for event finals, at the NAIA Track & Field National Championships.
A City Wide Revival led by Eriona Grabocka of Eriona Grabocka Ministries will be held Friday, May 31 at Cougar Stadium Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. that will discuss road work projects, development projects, state legislation and a Public Hearing regarding an amendment to the Tourism Marketing District Ordinance that would update the benefit zone to include newly constructed hotels
The Society Comedy Troupe Improv Night: April Foolsish Show will appear on stage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, June 1 at 8 p.m.
"Splash in the Water" at Castaic Lake is a free boating and water safety event for children ages 7 to 14. Presented by California State University, Northridge, and Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation. The program runs on Fridays now throuogh Aug. 9.
"The Play That Goes Wrong" will open 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. The opening night performance will also feature a free wine and champagne reception for ticket holders.
The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter once again recognized the city of Santa Clarita for its accomplishments, honoring the city with three prestigious Public Works awards in 2023.
The 55th Annual Los Angeles County Peace Officers' Memorial Ceremony was held on Wednesday, May 22, to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and formally inscribed two new names to the memorial wall at the Biscailuz Training Center in East Los Angeles.
SCV Veterans Memorial Inc. and Eternal Valley Memorial Park will present the 36th annual Santa Clarita Valley Memorial Day Ceremony honoring fallen American heroes on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
The city of Santa Clarita and GreenSantaClarita.com will host a fun, free Eco Hero Show on Friday, June 21 from 11 a.m. to noon.
For the second consecutive year, The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, will host a Memorial Day Weekend Hockey Tournament. This year’s tournament will feature 43 teams, from across California. Games will begin Thursday, May 23 and end Monday, May 27.
The College of the Canyons track and field program had a combined 16 student-athletes from the men's and women's teams earn All-Western State Conference honors based on their individual performance at the WSC Championships earlier this month.
While the first day of the NAIA Track and Field National Championships was mostly about the prelims, there were a few finals that saw The Master's University athletes do well.
The Master's University Men's Gold Jonathan Larson shot a 1-over 73 in the second round of the NAIA Men's Golf National Championships, giving him a two-day total of 5-over 149 to make the cut in Dalton, Ga.
Throughout American history, few occasions resonate with as much solemnity and reverence as Memorial Day. Originating in May of 1868, to commemorate the losses in the Civil War, this revered day serves as a reminder of the countless sacrifices made by generations of servicemen and women in defense of our freedom and democracy.
The inaugural Santa Clarita Valley Festival at College of the Canyons will be held Saturday, June 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
California State Parks is honoring the service of veterans and active and reserve military members, by offering free admission to 143 participating state park units, including the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve State Natural Reserve, Fort Tejon State Historic Park, Malibu Creek State Park and other Southern California locations, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.
The Santa Clarita Valley Media Collaborative's inaugural NextGen MediaMakers Festival was held Saturday, May 18 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
Representatives from The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's Office of Violence Prevention today joined other members of the National Offices of Violence Prevention Network at an event hosted by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time Thursday, May 23 during Circle K Fuel Day Pop-Up and 50% off on car washes all day at over 200 participating Circle K locations including Los Angeles.
Ditch the predictable and dive headfirst into the Liquid Courage Comedy Hour, Friday and Saturday, June 7 to 8 at 8 p.m. in Old Town Newhall.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today joined Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) and Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton), Chair of the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus, along with teachers, parents, and LGBTQ+ advocates, to announce Assembly Bill (AB) 1955, the Support Academic Futures and Educators for Today’s Youth (SAFETY) Act, to ensure all students have a safe and supportive environment to learn regardless of gender identity.
