The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. that will discuss road work projects, development projects, state legislation and a public hearing regarding an amendment to the Tourism Marketing District Ordinance that would update the benefit zone to include newly constructed hotels. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda is approving additional monies for an environmental impact report for the Princessia Crossroads Project, a massive development project of 146 acres between Golden Valley High School and the Santa Clarita Sports Complex that will involve construction of 1.5 million square feet of business park/commercial space and up to 300 multifamily residential units.

Also on the agenda are construction contracts for the 2023-24 Overlay and Slurry Seal Program – Overlay C and Overlay D projects which involve portions of Whites Canyon and Bouquet Canyon Roads.

The council will also discuss an item that would approve the final tract map and accept offers of dedication for Tract No. 53074. The map is for condominium purposes and is located at the Sand Canyon Plaza project at the east of the intersection of Sand Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road.

The meeting agenda is available in full below.

