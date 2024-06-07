June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Prior to the regular open meeting the City Counil will meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m. to discuss anticipated litigation.

Other items on the agenda include:

Council consideration to declare certain city-owned properties along Main Street within the Arts & Entertainment Zone of the Old Town Newhall Specific Plan in the city of Santa Clarita as surplus land under the California Surplus Land Act. The three properties in question are adjaent to each other and include what is commonly known as the Coffey parking lot property, the Roger Dunn property and the Moore’s Subs property.

Consideration and adoption of resolutions associated with the annual process of ordering, approving, and setting the public hearing on the annual levy of the Open Space Preservation District.

Approves and sets the public hearing for the annual levy of the Landscape and Lighting District, Drainage Benefit Assessment Areas, Golden Valley Ranch Open Space Maintenance District and the Tourism Marketing District.

The council will also consider the approval of several contracts.

The meeting agenda is available in full below.

