May 14: Council to Consider Roads, Bridge Maintenance, Animal Control Contracts

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. Prior to the public session the council will meet in closed session for a special meeting at 5:15 p.m. The council will meet at City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., First Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Items on the agenda for the special closed session include labor negotiations as well as a conference with real property negotiators about a property of 8.9 +/- acres located east of the I-5 freeway. The negotiations will be conducted with The Newhall Land and Farming Company regarding Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2866-007-078 (portion); 2866-007-079; and 286-007-080.

Items on the regular agenda include: Consolidated Fire Protection District developer fees, an item that would amend the Tourism Marketing Benefit Zone boundaries to include five new hotels doing business in the city of Santa Clarita, the renewal of the city’s contract with the Los Angeles County, Department of Animal Care and Control, for animal care and control services and the award of construction contracts for the 2023-24 Overlay and Slurry Seal Program – Overlay B and Slurry Seal projects.

Also on the agenda is an item to consider the award of a professional services contract for the Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program to provide guidance on preventative maintenance repairs to maximize the life expectancy of vehicular bridges throughout the city of Santa Clarita.

The Special and Regular meeting agendas are available in full below.

