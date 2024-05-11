header image

May 18: SCV Sanitation District Wastewater Rate Increase Meeting
Friday, May 10, 2024
Valencia-Wastewater-Main

The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District is seeking to raise rates to pay for the additional operations and maintenance costs of the new state-mandated Advanced Water Treatment Facility in Valencia and aging infrastructure improvements. The third Informational Meeting about the proposed increases is set for Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m. at Sulphur Springs Community School, 16628 Lost Canyon Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.

Information meeting virtually at Zoom ID: 813 2039 2179.

If you wish to join an Information Meeting virtually by phone, please call (669) 900-9128 and enter the meeting’s Zoom ID. If you would like assistance, call (855) 240-9506.

A public hearing on the rate increae will be held on May 20 at 11 a.m. at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355. The process for submitting written protests can be found on the mailed notice sent to all residents and must be received before the close of the May 20 Public Hearing.

There is no virtual meeting option available for the inperson public hearing.

The district has not raised rates since 2019 and is proposing two different rate structures.

sanitation rate increase

The Santa Clarita Valley Sanitation District cleans wastewater (sewage) in the and turns it into resources 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

The SCV Sanitation District is a member of the greater Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts (Sanitation Districts), a collection of 24 independent special districts that act as a regional agency to serve over 5.5 million people in 78 cities and unincorporated areas throughout Los Angeles County. The Sanitation Districts clean about 391 million gallons of wastewater per day in a way that is both environmentally sound and cost effective. That’s enough water to fill the Rose Bowl five times every single day.

Wastewater generated in homes and businesses flows through the sewer systems to one of the SCV Sanitation Districts’ two wastewater treatment plants. The wastewater is then cleaned to produce high-quality recycled water that is suitable for a wide range of uses.

The Sanitation Districts have been converting sewage into clean water since 1962. Over that time, water agency partners have recycled over 1.2 trillion gallons of water.

Santa Clarita Valley’s two treatment plants produce approximately 20 million gallons per day of recycled water. While some of it must go to maintain the habitat of the Santa Clara River, up to seven million gallons per day of this water is available for irrigation of schools, parks, and other community facilities. This locally sourced water helps conserve drinking water.

To see how the rate increase will affect your property taxes you will need your Assesor’s ID parcel number.

For more info on the SCV Sanitation District’s new rate structures, as well as the Low Water Rebate Program, visit the website.
Today in SCV History (May 12)
1958 - Juvenile probation Camp Joseph Scott opens at site of former New Era School in Bouquet Canyon [story]
Camp Joseph Scott
Today in SCV History (May 11)
1920 - Warrant issued for actor Tom Mix to appear in Newhall Judge J.F. Powell's courtroom on reckless driving charge [story]
Tom Mix
