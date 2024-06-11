City to Begin Traffic, Pedestrian Safety Improvements Project

The city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to begin construction on the Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project.

This project includes modifications like raised center medians to accommodate triple-left turn lane pockets, a bus stop relocation, a right-turn lane extension and early access to left-turn lanes. These improvements will help alleviate known chokepoints during peak hours, reducing delays for motorists and increasing pedestrian safety along our roads. Beyond traffic improvements, these enhancements will also support commercial, retail and residential activities throughout the community.

Five signalized locations are included in the project including the Copper Hill Drive and Rio Norte Drive intersection that will improve traffic congestion for the surrounding neighborhoods, businesses and local junior high school.

In addition to the Copper Hill Drive and Rio Norte Drive intersection, other improvement locations include McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road, Valley Center Drive and Golden Valley Road, Soledad Canyon Road and Golden Oak Road and Copper Hill Drive and Newhall Ranch Road.

Working in close collaboration with U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla and U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, the city of Santa Clarita was awarded $1.5 million in federal funding to address these traffic circulation and pedestrian improvements within the community. To mark the start of construction, Garcia and representatives from Padilla’s office will join the Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday, June 18 at 9:30 a.m. for a press event in the parking lot located at 23850 Copper Hill Drive.

For more information about the Traffic and Pedestrian Circulation and Safety Improvements Project, please contact Leslie Frazier at lfrazier@santaclarita.gov.

