Six SCV Companies Included on List of Fastest Growing in U.S.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation reports six SCV employers: Packform, HVA CEYLON, Simpson Labs, Scenario Communications, TLK Fusion and Vance Wealth, have been recognized as among the fastest-growing companies in the United States.

The prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of Dec. 31, 2022. Additionally, they must have generated:

— a minimum of $100,000 in revenue in 2020.

— a minimum of $2 million in revenue in 2023.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

2024 Santa Clarita Valley Winners

#1,854: Packform – 3-year Growth 282%

Industry: Software

Founded: 2018

An award-winning tech company that pioneered the first managed marketplace for stock and custom packaging which revolutionized the industry.

#3,683: HVA CEYLON – 3-year Growth 128%

Industry: Consumer Products

Founded: 2017

Wholesale food and product ingredient supplier and distributor of organic coconut products.

#4,393: Simpson Labs – 3-year Growth 96%

Industry: Manufacturing

Founded: 2015

A state-of-the-art contract manufacturer in the supplement and nutraceutical industry, offering a full turn-key service.

#4,482: Scenario Communications – 3-year Growth 92%

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Founded: 2018

No. 2,642 (2023)

Bicoastal agency bringing decades of communications experience across corporate, technology, fashion, beauty, health and wellness, lifestyle and entertainment.

#4,554: Vance Wealth – 3-year Growth 89%

Industry: Financial Services

Founded: 2003

No. 4,945 (2023)

Premier financial-planning practice passionately committed to helping families and businesses succeed at every step of their financial journey.

#4,584: TLK Fusion – 3-year Growth 88%

Industry: Advertising & Marketing

Founded: 2009

No. 4,555 (2023), No. 3384 (2022), No. 2934 (2021), No. 2008 (2020)

Marketing solutions for the business world with a concierge approach, helping businesses increase brand awareness and improve their public image.

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a private/public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources.

For more info on the SCVEDC visit www.scvedc.org.

