TMU’s Larson Makes Cut at NAIA National Championships

The Master’s University Men’s Golf Jonathan Larson shot a 1-over 73 in the second round of the NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships, giving him a two-day total of 5-over 149 to make the cut in Dalton, Ga.

Sixteen of the 30 teams that qualified made the cut, with another six individuals. Larson had qualified as an individual.

The cut line was 6-over.

Larson had five birdies, four bogeys and a double-bogey in his second round on the par-72, 7,043-yard course at the Dalton Country Club. He sits T15 in the field, seven strokes behind the leader.

“I was striking the ball better than I have all year and was loose with my wedges, but my putter (has been) ice cold all week” Larson said. “I had confidence to get the ball close when I missed a green, but struggled to get the ball in the hole.”

In the first two rounds, Larson has hit 27 of the 36 greens in regulation but has tallied 74 putts in those 36 holes, including six 3-putts and a 5-putt.

“My coaches helped calm my nerves down on the greens and kept me in a good headspace,” he said.

