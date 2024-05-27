header image

May 27
1971 - Community preview night (pre-grand opening), Magic Mountain [story]
opening night ticket to Magic Mountain
TMU’s Larson Struggles in NAIA Championships’ Final Round
| Monday, May 27, 2024
Jonathan LarsonTMU

Jonathan Larson started the final round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men’s Golf Championships tied for ninth, but a 9-over 81 dropped him to T27 on the final day of competition.

“He wasn’t as sharp today with his irons,” said Luke Brueckner, men’s golf assistant coach, who was with Larson all week. “Sometimes he hit an okay shot but it ended up in a bad spot.”

“I didn’t bring my best to the final round,” Larson said. “I started the day off slow with a few bad breaks. I had opportunities all day to bring my score to par but wasn’t able to convert.”

Starting the final round four shots back, the plan was to go for it, chase down the leaders and go for the win. But he bogeyed three of the first nine holes, and when a double bogey on his 13th hole was followed by a triple bogey on the 16th, it was time to chalk up the experience.

“He got a good taste for next year,” Brueckner said. “He has a lot to think about for the next 364 days. So he’ll be back [at the national championships]. He has the right attitude to win it all, it’s just that the cookie didn’t crumble the right way today.”

“I’m disappointed with the results but feel very blessed that I was able to compete at the national championship and represent the school as an individual,” Larson said. “I learned a lot from the experience and I know that the pain I’m feeling now will motivate me to work harder for next season.”
SCVNews.com