1824 - Mexican soldiers track runaway Chumash slaves through the Santa Clarita Valley [story]
COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
| Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
Jonah El-Farra
By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director  

College of the Canyons men’s basketball standout Jonah El-Farra has announced his commitment to Westminster University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career.

Westminster University is an NCAA Division II program located in Salt Lake City, UT. The Griffins compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC)

El-Farra was a two-time All-Western State Conference (WSC) selection for the Cougars after leading the state with 11.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

The West Ranch High School graduate posted a spectacular sophomore season at Canyons, which included a team-best 16.3 points per game to rank eighth in the WSC and fourth among WSC, South programs. Likewise, El-Farra’s shooting percentage of 55.2 was tops on the team and seventh in the WSC.

He reached double-digit point totals in 24 of 28 games, topping 20 points on eight occasions.

El-Farra pulled down a season-best 20 rebounds vs. Citrus College on Feb. 10, one of 18 games in which he reached double digits. The dominating power forward also recorded three games with 18 rebounds and four contests with 17.

As a freshman in 2022-23, El-Farra finished third on the team with 12.1 points per game while leading the squad with nine rebounds each night. His 63.8 percent field goal percentage that season was also the conference’s No. 2 mark

El-Farra is the first member of the Cougars’ 2023-24 team to commit to a four-year program.
