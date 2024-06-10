COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

College of the Canyons sophomore Flora Peugnet has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Towson University, following a stellar two-year stay with the Cougars.

Towson University is an NCAA Division I program located in Towson, MD. The institution is part of the University System of Maryland with the Tigers’ athletic programs competing in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).

Arriving at COC by way of Montigny-lès-Metz, France, Peugnet made an immediate impact with the Cougars.

She was part of a Canyons program that finished runner-up at the 3C2A State Championships in 2022 before persevering to win the 3C2A State Championship in 2023. The state title was the program’s fifth overall (2001, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2023).

As a freshman in 2022, Peugnet earned 3C2A All-State Team honors after finishing fifth in the tourney’s individual standings with a two-day score of 161 (79/82). The team finished that year’s state championship event two strokes back of Modesto College in the team standings.

Canyons also won the 2022 Western State Conference (WSC) championship before placing third at that year’s 3C2A Southern California Regional Championships.

Peugnet was named to the All-WSC First-Team that same season, before repeating that feat as a sophomore in 2023. Canyons won a second straight WSC title last fall, the program’s 12th overall.

She capped her Cougar career by finishing in a tie for eighth at the 2023 3C2A State Championships with a two-day score of 160 (85/75), narrowly missing out on a second round of All-State accolades.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...