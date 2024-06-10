header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 10
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer
| Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Mukeni Michael Masimango
Mukeni "Michael" Masimango is with TMU Assistant Coach Humphrey Mahowa (left) and Head Coach Jim Rickard as he signs his national letter of intent to play soccer at The Master's University.


Mukeni “Michael” Masimango has chosen The Master’s University to continue his soccer career.

Masimango was coached by current TMU assistant coach Humphrey Mahowa through his junior year at Crawford High School in City Heights, Calif.

“When you really think about it, The Master’s is more Christian based, and with my dad a pastor I’ve always wanted to attend a school that knows God and follows God,” Masimango said. “When it comes to athletics, me and my coach Humphrey had a special relationship. He helped me achieve a lot of things and help me see alot of things that [I could do].”

During that junior year, Michael led the team to a CIF championship as a midfielder and was named Most Improved Player. He followed that up his senior season by being named Most Valuable Player.

“He has a lot of energy and thrives on winning the ball back,” Mahowa said. “[In high school] I used him in a lot of attacking options when I needed him. He is very coachable and he respects his teammates

A 4-year starter in high school, Michael was named All-League his last two years and All-CIF his final season.

“Michael is tenacious which enables quick transitions in play,” said head coach Jim Rickard. “He is versatile. Not only does he create scoring opportunities but he also has defensive prowess.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University

COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
College of the Canyons sophomore Flora Peugnet has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Towson University, following a stellar two-year stay with the Cougars.
FULL STORY...

Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer

Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer
Monday, Jun 10, 2024
Mukeni "Michael" Masimango has chosen The Master's University to continue his soccer career.
FULL STORY...

Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU

Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Friday, Jun 7, 2024
Fonda Wilson will become the new women's basketball coach at The Master's University.
FULL STORY...

COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University

COC’s Jonah El-Farra Headed to Westminster University
Thursday, Jun 6, 2024
College of the Canyons men's basketball standout Jonah El-Farra has announced his commitment to Westminster University as the next stop in his academic and athletic career. 
FULL STORY...

All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball

All CIF First Team Selections for Spring Sports, Girls Softball
Tuesday, Jun 4, 2024
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Girls Softball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Blue Star Ranch Fundraiser at The Local Pub & Grill
For the month of June 10% of proceeds from the sale of each The LOCAL Pub & Grill Charity Ale, Charity Burger or Charity Cocktail will be given back to Blue Star Ranch, an all-volunteer Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that serves U.S. veterans with free equine assisted therapy.
Blue Star Ranch Fundraiser at The Local Pub & Grill
COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University
College of the Canyons sophomore Flora Peugnet has committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Towson University, following a stellar two-year stay with the Cougars.
COC Standout Flora Peugnet Heading to Towson University
Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer
Mukeni "Michael" Masimango has chosen The Master's University to continue his soccer career.
Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer
June 14: World Blood Donor Day
As World Blood Donor Day approaches on June 14, the American Red Cross stresses that blood and platelet donors are critically needed right now to combat a drastic shortfall in donations over the last several weeks.
June 14: World Blood Donor Day
Ken Striplin | Prioritize Safety on Santa Clarita Trails This Summer
As the temperatures rise and schools are out for summer break, many families and outdoor enthusiasts turn to our 13,000 acres of open space trails to enjoy a day out in nature
Ken Striplin | Prioritize Safety on Santa Clarita Trails This Summer
Kathryn Barger | State of the County
This week, I gave my annual State of the County address hosted by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Kathryn Barger | State of the County
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 10 - Sunday, June 16.
Five Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
SCV Water Releases 2024 Consumer Confidence Report
SCV Water’s 2024 Annual Consumer Confidence Report is now available.
SCV Water Releases 2024 Consumer Confidence Report
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters  due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
High Bacterial Levels Continue at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (June 10)
1910 - Trick roper Montie Montana of Agua Dulce born in North Dakota as Owen Harlan Mickel [story]
Montie Montana
Today in SCV History (June 9)
1842 - 13,339-acre Rancho Temescal granted to gold discoverer Francisco Lopez [story]
Rancho Temescal
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting and tentative budget workshop Wednesday, May 8, beginning at 5 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 4:15 p.m.
June 12: COC Board Holds Business Meeting, Tentative Budget Workshop
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
The Castaic Union School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m. to consider school board business including approval of district contracts and retirement recognition for district employees.
June 13: Castaic Union School Board Regular Meeting
June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee is seeking entries for the 92nd Annual Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade.
June 14: SCV Fourth of July Parade Deadline for Entries
Public Health Sees Small Increase in COVID-19 Infections, New Variants
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents to take common-sense precautions to avoid becoming ill with COVID-19 as data shows small increases in the number of reported COVID-19 cases, virus concentrations in wastewater and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests for the past four weeks.
Public Health Sees Small Increase in COVID-19 Infections, New Variants
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley awarded $12,000 in scholarships and awards at their annual Awards Ceremony held May 8.
Zonta Club of SCV Hosts Scholarship Presentation Awards Night
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Fonda Wilson will become the new women's basketball coach at The Master's University.
Fonda Wilson Named Women’s Basketball Coach at TMU
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced the reappointment of two Santa Clarita Valley residents to state board positions.
Two SCV Residents Reappointed to State Boards
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
Green Santa Clarita reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents that It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody.
Green Santa Clarita Reminds SCV ‘It’s Your Duty to Bag Dog Doody’
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 11 at 6 p.m. that includes a public hearing to consider the proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 and the proposed Capital Improvement Program in the city of Santa Clarita.
June 11: City Council Holds Public Hearing on 2024-25 Budget
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 13, at 6 p.m., in City Hall's Council Chambers.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss Pop-Up Museum Concept
SCVNews.com