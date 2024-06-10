Masimango Commits to TMU Men’s Soccer

Mukeni “Michael” Masimango has chosen The Master’s University to continue his soccer career.

Masimango was coached by current TMU assistant coach Humphrey Mahowa through his junior year at Crawford High School in City Heights, Calif.

“When you really think about it, The Master’s is more Christian based, and with my dad a pastor I’ve always wanted to attend a school that knows God and follows God,” Masimango said. “When it comes to athletics, me and my coach Humphrey had a special relationship. He helped me achieve a lot of things and help me see alot of things that [I could do].”

During that junior year, Michael led the team to a CIF championship as a midfielder and was named Most Improved Player. He followed that up his senior season by being named Most Valuable Player.

“He has a lot of energy and thrives on winning the ball back,” Mahowa said. “[In high school] I used him in a lot of attacking options when I needed him. He is very coachable and he respects his teammates

A 4-year starter in high school, Michael was named All-League his last two years and All-CIF his final season.

“Michael is tenacious which enables quick transitions in play,” said head coach Jim Rickard. “He is versatile. Not only does he create scoring opportunities but he also has defensive prowess.”

