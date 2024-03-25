header image

March 25
S.C.V. History
March 25
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Mustangs Mens Vollyball Sweep Royals On the Road
Monday, Mar 25, 2024
TMU mens vollyball 324

The Master’s University men’s volleyball team took to the road and came away with a 3-set victory, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22, over the Hope International Royals in Fullerton.

The Mustangs (17-2, 6-1), still on a high after knocking off No. 1 Vanguard Friday night for the first time in the regular season, hit .375 with 36 kills against just six hitting errors in 80 total attacks.

“Both our offense and defense were consistent all day,” said TMU Head Coach Jared Goldberg. “Hope did a good job playing scrappy on defense, but our offensive pressure kept coming.”

With the Royals leading 5-4 in the first set, TMU went on a 6-1 run to take a 10-6 lead. HIU fought back, re-taking the lead 16-15, only to see the Mustangs grab hold of the momentum and close out the set on a 10-3 run for the 6-point win.

The Master’s jumped out quickly in the second set, going up 10-4. Hope could get no closer than five points before the Mustangs took seven of the final nine points to with by nine.

After the third set went back-and-forth between a tie and a 1-point lead, TMU again broke it open in the middle of the set to take a commanding lead. And despite the Royals getting to within one on four separate occasions late in the set, The Master’s was able to secure the 3-point set victory and take the match.

Will Avera led the Mustangs with eight kills and four blocks. Both Diego Perez and Mason Mullins added seven kills each, with setter Patrick Paragas getting 31 assists for the match.

The Master’s will have nearly two weeks off before heading to Malibu on Friday April 5 to take on the Pepperdine Waves. First serve is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening USA Printing & Signs
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold for the grand opening of USA Printing and Signs on Tuesday, April 2 at 11 a.m.
April 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening USA Printing & Signs
Register for Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program
The sun is shining and adventure is just around the corner in Santa Clarita. Send your kids to learn all about the outdoors, nature and preservation through the city of Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program.
Register for Santa Clarita Youth Outdoors Adventures Program
April 8: Virtual Meeting on Outdoor Dining in L.A. County
Los Angeles County currently offers Outdoor Dining for restaurants within unincorporated areas by permit. Los Angeles County Departments are currently developing a Permanent Outdoor Dining Program that will continue to benefit both businesses and patrons.
April 8: Virtual Meeting on Outdoor Dining in L.A. County
ARTree Community Arts Center Seeks Donations, Volunteers
ARTree Community Arts Center believes art has the power to transform lives, connect communities and inspire all. As a non-profit organization, ARTree relys on the generosity of supporters to keep the doors open and programs thriving.
ARTree Community Arts Center Seeks Donations, Volunteers
Nine Productions Currently Filming this Week in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office reports that nine productions are currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, March 25 - Sunday, March 31.
Nine Productions Currently Filming this Week in SCV
Today in SCV History (March 25)
1889 - Castaic School District established [story]
Castaic siding
Today in SCV History (March 24)
1922 - Wyatt Earp's wife thanks William S. Hart for defending her husband's honor [story]
Wyatt Earp story
Today in SCV History (March 23)
1886 - Film director Robert N. Bradbury born in Washington state; launched John Wayne's career in Placerita Canyon [watch]
Blue Steel
March 27: Hart Board Will Explore Next Steps for Superintendent Search
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, March 27, beginning with closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
March 27: Hart Board Will Explore Next Steps for Superintendent Search
April 17: SCV Chamber Networking Mixer Sand Canyon Country Club
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Business After Hours Networking Mixer for an unforgettable evening of networking and fun at Sand Canyon Country Club, on Thursday, April 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
April 17: SCV Chamber Networking Mixer Sand Canyon Country Club
Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
The Music Center announced that 114 of Southern California’s most talented high school students, including three from the Santa Clarita Valley, have advanced to become semifinalists in The Music Center’s 36th Annual Spotlight program, a free, nationally acclaimed performing arts competition, scholarship and artistic development program for teens.
Three SCV Students Named Music Center Spotlight Semifinalists
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Demystifying Cancer’
UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present "Demystifying Cancer" on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Demystifying Cancer’
March 23: The Musical ‘Xanadu’ Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical "Xanadu" on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.
March 23: The Musical ‘Xanadu’ Opens at CTG
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project and an increase in pay for city councilmembers.
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women's Day on March 8.
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
Robert Morgan Fisher will perform "A Night of Narrative Song" on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. A number of professional players make the Santa Clarita Valley home and since 2011 the GO Jazz Big Band has been their launch pad.
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
SCVNews.com