Aug. 9: Celebrate Japanese Culture at Canyon Country Community Center

The Canyon County Community Center will host “Celebrate,” an events series that celebrates cultures, customs and culinary wonders on Friday, Aug. 9, from 6-9 p.m. The August Celebrate event will feature the country of Japan.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Hwy, Santa Clarita, CA, 91351.

Grab a bite to eat from the on-site food trucks, gather around the outdoor stage to watch performers share their culture through music and dance and get to know other place and countries, a little better through arts, crafts and activities.

Remember to bring a Celebrate Passport to get a custom stamp for each visit you make to Celebrate. Celebrate passports are available for free at each Celebrate event. Make sure to fill out the form at the Celebrate info booth to be entered in a raffle which will be drawn at the end of the 2024 Celebrate event series. Let’s experience the wonders of other cultures together.

