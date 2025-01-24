header image

January 24
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Experience Your Dream Wedding at ‘The Big I Do’
| Friday, Jan 24, 2025
The Big I Do

Did you get engaged over the holidays? Say “I Do” on Valentine’s Day. Get married at The Big I Do, where multiple couples exchange vows in a beautiful ceremony and celebrate their love with a lavish reception. Participating couples will have a chance to win a custom wedding dress, a suit and wedding bands.

Say goodbye to the hassle of wedding planning and let the city of Santa Clarita handle the details. The City Hall Ceremonies team takes care of everything, ensuring a stress-free experience from start to finish.

This special wedding day will take place at the Canyon Country Community Center on Friday, Feb. 14, in the evening.

Loving couples can tie the knot in front of their family and friends and enjoy a wedding reception at just a fraction of the price of a regular wedding, which could be upwards of $35,000.

At the Big I Do, couples will pay $505 which includes the wedding license, officiant and all the elements of a dream wedding. The cost for each guest is $100 per person.

Thanks to the support of local wedding vendors, The Big I Do is able to offer this celebration of love at a budget-friendly price.

From a catered meal by Copper Hill BBQ to décor, floral arrangements and wedding cakes by Jill’s Cakes, every detail is taken care of. With entertainment provided by DJ Graham, professional photographers, fun photo booths and more, this is a wedding day you won’t soon forget.

This year’s event is filled with giveaways. One lucky bride will win the custom wedding gown of her dreams, valued at up to $3,000, from Lucy’s Bridal Couture.

Participating couples will also have the chance to win custom-made wedding bands, courtesy of Manya Jewelers.

One fortunate couple will be treated to a luxurious ride in a Mercedes limousine provided by Jerome’s Luxury Rides, while additional prizes include a headpiece and veil from the renowned Glaudi Bridal Collection.

Sponsors include: 24/7 Events, CEO EV, Coppherhill BBQ, Courtyard by Marriott Santa Clarita/Valencia, D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment, GLAUDI, Illumination Dynamics, Jill’s Cake Creations, Lucy’s Bridal, Manya Jewelers, Northridge Suits & Tux, Photo Touch Booth, Silvertunes Entertainment, The Sweat Shack and Tribute Beauty Lounge.

To qualify, couples must register for The Big I Do by Jan. 27 and exchange vows at the event on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

For more information about The Big I Do, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings or call (661) 651-0823.
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
