June 28
1926 - Film director Mel Brooks born in Brooklyn; shot "Blazing Saddles" at Vasquez Rocks and "Robin Hood: Men In Tights" in Sand Canyon [story]
Mel Brooks
June 30: Vet @ The Park Visits Heritage Park
| Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Vet at the Parkcrop

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will host Vet @ The Park on Sunday, June 30, at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No ill pets, this is a wellness clinic only.

Enjoy free exams, vaccines, microchipping, flea medications, deworming and pet food. Keep all dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Walk-ins welcome as time and supplies last. First come, first served.

Pet licensing services will also be available.

The Vet @ The Park program has helped thousands of pets and their owners obtain free wellness veterinry care throughout Los Angeles County.
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Once again, the Santa Clarita Speed Skating Club will be hosting the Annual Western States Short Track Speed Skating Championships Saturday, June 29 at 1:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia, at 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
FULL STORY...

Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Come elevate the drinking experience with a touch of eco-friendly sophistication as you fashion a repurposed wine bottle into a customized drinking glass.
FULL STORY...

Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Bring a shirt or bandana to the Valencia Library, 23743 West Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355, on Wednesday, July 3 from 4 to 5 p.m. for Upcycle Tie Dye Program.
FULL STORY...

FULL STORY...

Friday, Jun 28, 2024
Visit The Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321 for a fun and eco-friendly CD Suncatchers program, Wednesday, July 3, at 3:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...
July 1: COC Board Vacancy Prompts Call for Special Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Monday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m.
County Mental Health Launches ‘Who Do I Call?’ Campaign
To better inform and educate the community on the differences between the county of Los Angeles’ emergency and resource phone numbers, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, in collaboration with the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, city of Los Angeles Police Department, 211 LA and Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, has launched the "Who Do I Call for Help?" awareness campaign.
California State Parks Urges Safety for Fourth of July
This Fourth of July weekend California State Parks invites all Californians and visitors from around the world to celebrate the holiday in its parks and to recreate responsibly.
July 15: Filing Period Opens for City Council Election
The city of Santa Clarita 2024 General Municipal Election, consolidated with the Los Angeles County Presidential General Election, will be held on Nov. 5. This will be the first by-district election in the city, with two district seats up for election.
Chuck Lyon Resigns from COC Board of Trustees
Chuck Lyon, representing Trustee Area 1, resigned effective Thursday, June 27, from the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees.
SCV-Based Honda Racing Corp Partners with Meyer Shank
Santa Clarita-based Honda Racing Corporation USA confirmed Thursday it will partner with championship-winning Meyer Shank Racing to field a pair of Acura ARX-06 entries in the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, starting with the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona in January.
Laurene Weste | Celebrating Our Heroes, Open Spaces
“Everybody needs beauty as well as bread, places to play in and pray in, where nature may heal and cheer and give strength to body and soul.”
SCV Water Dedicates Water Treatment Plant After Jerry Gladbach
SCV Water recently held a dedication ceremony to rename its Rio Vista Water Treatment as the E. G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant in honor of the late SCV Water Board Vice President Jerry Gladbach.
Fourth of July Parade Road Closures, Detours Announced
In celebration of the Fourth of July Parade, the city of Santa Clarita has announced several road closures in the Newhall area, which will require Santa Clarita Transit Route 4/14 and 5/6 to operate detours from 5:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Kaiser Permanente Appoints New Senior VP, Area Manager
Kaiser Permanente is proud to announce the appointment of Camille Applin-Jones as the new Senior Vice President and Area Manager for the Panorama City and Antelope Valley service areas, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Innovative Coronary Disease Device Comes to Henry Mayo
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital recently became one of the first hospitals in Los Angeles County to treat patients with the "AGENT Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB),” a device that is used to treat patients with coronary artery disease who are experiencing in-stent restenosis (the narrowing of a previously stented coronary vessel caused by plaque or scar tissue).
Sept 21: JCI Hosting Veterans Resource Fair
JCI is proud to announce the upcoming Veterans Resource Fair, scheduled to take place Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at William S. Hart Park.
COC Fall 2024 Registration Continues
The College of the Canyons fall 2024 semester will offer more than 1,780 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.   
Personal Finance Added to State’s High School Graduation Requirements
California State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the passage of Assembly Bill (AB) 2927 (McCarty) Thursday through the California State Senate, which would make California the 26th state in the union to require personal finance as a high school graduation requirement.
Ocean Water Use Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning for June 26
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
