June 30: Vet @ The Park Visits Heritage Park

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control will host Vet @ The Park on Sunday, June 30, at Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No ill pets, this is a wellness clinic only.

Enjoy free exams, vaccines, microchipping, flea medications, deworming and pet food. Keep all dogs on a leash and cats in a carrier.

Walk-ins welcome as time and supplies last. First come, first served.

Pet licensing services will also be available.

The Vet @ The Park program has helped thousands of pets and their owners obtain free wellness veterinry care throughout Los Angeles County.

