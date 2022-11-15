Nov. 19: Vet at the Park Free Pet Wellness Clinic

Vet @ the Park, a free pet wellness clinic hosted by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control, will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Del Valle Park, 28201 Sloan Canyon Road, Castaic. CA 91384.

The clinic is by appointment only.

Schedule your vet visit here.

The event will feature free vet exams, free flea meds, free vaccines, free deworming, free microchips and free pet food.

All dogs must be on a lease, all cats must be in a carrier.

Pet licensing will also be available.

For more information visit L.A. County Animal Care and Control.

