Vince Ferry Named Hart Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services

The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board approved the appointment of Vince Ferry as the new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Ferry, an educator in the Hart District for 30 years, will now use that accumulated knowledge in his new position. He began his career in the Hart District as a special education teacher at Canyon High School in 1994, and then at Valencia High School.

While at Valencia High School, Ferry further developed his leadership skills as the school’s Activities Director for several years before moving on to an assistant principal position at Valencia High School in 2007.

Ferry has served as principal at three Hart District schools, including Saugus High School, Rio Norte Junior High School and most recently at Castaic High School.

He has been recognized by multiple organizations and publications as Principal and Educator of the Year. Ferry earned his Bachelor of Arts in History and his Masters of Science in Special Education (and also played football) at the University of Oregon.

“I am happy to announce the appointment of Vince Ferry as our new Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services,” said Hart District Superintendent Michael Vierra. “His extensive experience within our district, coupled with a proven track record of strong leadership, innovative thinking, and a deep commitment to student success, makes him an invaluable asset to our team. I am confident that he will excel in this role and continue to drive positive change and improve educational outcomes for all of our students.”

Ferry will immediately begin transitioning to his new role while continuing to lead Castaic High School until the appointment of a new principal.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...