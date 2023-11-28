header image

November 28
1950 - CalArts grad Ed Harris ("A Beautiful Mind," "Apollo 13," "Westworld") born in New Jersey [link]
Ed Harris
California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher
| Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Castaic High School teacher

Students at Castaic High School will enjoy an expanded music program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2023 Teacher Grant program. Eugene Kim, a performing arts teacher at Castaic High School earned a $500 grant to help fund the band and color guard field show.

Consisting of 80 students in grades 9-12 in both marching band and color guard, the credit union grant will support the 2023/2024 field show entitled “The Throne,” a musical story for thousands to enjoy.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects across Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

“California Credit Union is honored to continue our commitment to our local schools and students through our Teacher Grant Program,” said California Credit Union President & CEO Steve O’Connell. “The energy and passion of these educators is remarkable as they outlined creative ways to support hands-on projects that inspire their students. We wish these teachers continued success in their classrooms.”

Castaic High School Principal Vince Ferry and Mariam Nasiry, California Credit Union Senior School and Development Officer recently presented Teacher Grant recipient Kim with a check for $500.

Since the creation of the grant program in 2012, California Credit Union has awarded $185,000 in teacher grants to support innovative learning projects. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students.

For more information visit ccu.com.
