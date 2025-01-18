header image

Jordan Meraz Named Hart Director of Technology Services
Friday, Jan 17, 2025

Jordan MerazThe William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board has unanimously approved the appointment of Jordan Meraz as the new Director of Technology Services.

After a short stint away from the Hart District, Meraz has returned to the Hart District to lead his former department. Prior to spending the last eight months at Castaic Union School District, where he served as the district’s Manager of Information Technology Systems, Meraz worked in the Hart District as a Network Systems Administrator for six years, and as an IT Specialist for four years prior to that.

Meraz possesses great background knowledge of the Hart District’s sites, staff and systems. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Networking and Telecommunications from Fort Hays State University in Kansas.

“We are very excited to welcome Mr. Meraz to his new position in the district,” said Jon Carrino, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services of the Hart School District. “Jordan brings a unique perspective on the role of technology in instruction, which will ensure a focus on teachers and students. We are happy to welcome him back to the Hart District and Technology Services family.”

Meraz officially began his new position on Jan. 13.
