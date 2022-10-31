header image

1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Nov 2: Hart School District Board Meeting
| Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Hart District

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting will be livestreamed at: https://youtu.be/xNboQpQ2IXc

The board will meet in closed session at 6:15 p.m. and will meet with the Hart District Teachers Association Labor Negotiator.

The board will meet in open public session at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include recognition for the Saugus High School Marching Band and California Teacher of the Year finalist Paula Bae, as well as routine district business.

The Hart Board meeting agenda can be viewed here.

PLEASE NOTE: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.

 

SCVNews.com
