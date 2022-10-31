Nov 2: Hart School District Board Meeting

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2, beginning with a closed session at 6:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
The board will meet in closed session at 6:15 p.m. and will meet with the Hart District Teachers Association Labor Negotiator.
The board will meet in open public session at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include recognition for the Saugus High School Marching Band and California Teacher of the Year finalist Paula Bae, as well as routine district business.
Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item.
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, "The Raven."
The California Department of Education released assessment data today that provide further evidence of the impact of COVID-19 on student academic achievement and underscore the urgency of continuing to address student needs through focused efforts such as expanded learning time and learning acceleration strategies.
The William S. Hart Union School District has released the California Department of Education preliminary results of district performance in the California Smarter Balanced Assessments in English Language Arts and Math.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Oct. 25, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is looking for panelists with diverse backgrounds, experiences and skills to serve on panels that review grants for arts organizations and select artists for special projects.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two additional deaths and 83 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 27 deaths and 2,540 new cases countywide.
To confront the problems they encounter, communities band together to solve for them. Coco Moms, Inc. plans to do just that during the inaugural Ujima Gala to be held Dec. 2 at the Canyon Country Community Center.
The City of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families on Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
SoCalGas continues to construct the replacement of a major gas line along westbound Magic Mountain Parkway between Citrus Street and Fairways/Avignon Drive. In order to expedite this project, there will be construction during the day and night starting Friday, Oct. 28, involving road and lane closures.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Sascha Marcellin (women's soccer) and Cole Bullock (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Oct. 17-22.
