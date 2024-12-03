header image

December 4
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event
| Tuesday, Dec 3, 2024
Ken and Joes season of giving event crop

Ken & Joe’s Second “Season of Giving Winter Charity Event” will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership’s location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Ken & Joe’s is a committed local motorcycle dealership passionate about fostering community spirit and promoting the values of charitable giving. This year’s event is set to be a day filled with fun and festivities, featuring games, raffles, prizes, a Royal Enfield Demo Ride, a chili cook-off, hot cocoa, taco truck, candy canes, live music and more.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Girl Scouts Troop 70553 will be wrapping gifts in exchange for charitable donations that will help fund their continued activities. This offers a fantastic opportunity to get your holiday gifts wrapped while supporting a worthy cause.

The event will also host Sunny Day Acres Pet Adoption on the day of the event, providing the chance for pets in need to find loving homes.

In addition, the Assistance League of Santa Clarita will host a charity coat drive, bringing warmth to SCV families this winter as well as a tory drive present by the Santa Clarita Sherriff’s Station, a silent auction in which all proceeds go to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry for a canned food drive.

The Royal Enfield Demo Ride will require participants to bring their own gear, helmet, jacket, gloves, pants and boots are required.

For more information about the event, please visit the website.

Join Ken & Joe’s for a day filled with fun, food, fellowship and philanthropy. Let’s come together to make this winter a little brighter for those in need.

Ken and Joes season of giving event
Nathan Hochman Sworn In As New L.A. County District Attorney
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and Assistant U.S. Attorney General, was sworn in Tuesday, Dec. 3 as the 44th District Attorney of Los Angeles County.
Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, Appointed to County Interagency Council
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s nomination of Nikki Buckstead, CEO of Child & Family Center, to serve on the Los Angeles County Interagency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect (ICAN).
Barger Becomes Chair of Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors
Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger started her term as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 2024-2025 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Dec. 20: Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Carnival of the Animals’
Experience the magic of live music and animated visuals at the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra’s "Carnival of the Animals" concert, Friday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
SCV Chamber Business Choice Awards Nominations are Open
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced nominations are officially open for the Santa Clarita Valley Business Choice Awards and will remain open till Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Schiavo Offers Relief, Relocation Bills for Those Impacted by Chiquita Canyon Landfill
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) was sworn in on Monday, Dec. 2 in Sacramento to represent Assembly District 40, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Castaic, Northwest San Fernando Valley and North Sylmar.
Dec. 9: Public Invited to Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Valencia Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Valencia Community Center on Monday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Valencia Summit Park.
Valladares Introduces ‘Home for Heroes Act’ on Her First Day in Office
On her first day in office, Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) introduced Senate Bill 23, to provide meaningful support for California’s disabled veteran homeowners.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
SNAP Sports Seeks Support on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3
As the holiday season nears, SNAP Sports, (Special Needs Athletes and Peers), is excited to participate in Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving back, on Dec. 3.
CSUN on The Hollywood Reporter’s List of Top 20 Music Schools
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Music has been named one of the top 20 music schools by The Hollywood Reporter alongside schools such as The Juilliard School, the University of Southern California and Berklee College of Music.
Get a Flu, COVID Shot to Boost Family Immunity During the Holidays
The California Department of Public Health is reminding the public that holiday gatherings can lead to holiday colds and to get vaccinated against influenza, COVID-19 and other winter viruses to protect yourself and loved ones this winter.
COC’s Torres Named De Anza College President
Dr. Omar Torres, who serves as chief instructional officer at College of the Canyons, has been named President of De Anza College, effective Friday, Jan. 3, 2025.
Dec. 2-8: Six Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has released the list of six productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Dec. 2 to Sunday, Dec. 8.
Jan. 20: SCAA Hosts Pastels Artist Virginia Kamhi
The Santa Clarita Artists Association will host its monthly meeting on Monday, Jan. 20 at Barnes and Noble.
TMU’s Dyer Breaks Three NAIA Swim Records
The Master's University's Freshman Katherine Dyer officially broke three NAIA records while competing with school's men's and women's swim teams in the La Verne Winter Invitational Sunday, Nov. 24.
Embark on a Festive Journey With the Holiday Light Tour
Grab your coziest coat, holiday spirit and join Santa Clarita Transit on the annual Holiday Light Tour.
COC Men’s Hoops Ends Skid 99-71 Over Long Beach City
College of the Canyons men's basketball snapped its losing streak with a 99-71 win over visiting Long Beach City College in a convincing team effort at Lee Smelser Court on Friday, Nov. 22.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Today in SCV History (Dec. 1)
1929 - Saugus train robber Thomas Vernon apprehended in Pawnee, Okla. [story]
Today in SCV History (Nov. 30)
2013 - Actor Paul Walker ("Fast & Furious" movies) dies in a fiery car crash in the Valencia Industrial Center [story]
Hearts for Heroes Campaign at Child & Family
This holiday season, you can make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families facing mental health, substance use, or domestic violence issues. Your generous contributions can provide essential support, helping those in need find hope and healing.
