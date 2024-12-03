Dec. 14: Ken & Joe’s Season of Giving Winter Charity Event

Ken & Joe’s Second “Season of Giving Winter Charity Event” will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the dealership’s location at 21618 Golden Triangle Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Ken & Joe’s is a committed local motorcycle dealership passionate about fostering community spirit and promoting the values of charitable giving. This year’s event is set to be a day filled with fun and festivities, featuring games, raffles, prizes, a Royal Enfield Demo Ride, a chili cook-off, hot cocoa, taco truck, candy canes, live music and more.

Adding to the holiday cheer, Girl Scouts Troop 70553 will be wrapping gifts in exchange for charitable donations that will help fund their continued activities. This offers a fantastic opportunity to get your holiday gifts wrapped while supporting a worthy cause.

The event will also host Sunny Day Acres Pet Adoption on the day of the event, providing the chance for pets in need to find loving homes.

In addition, the Assistance League of Santa Clarita will host a charity coat drive, bringing warmth to SCV families this winter as well as a tory drive present by the Santa Clarita Sherriff’s Station, a silent auction in which all proceeds go to Saint Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry for a canned food drive.

The Royal Enfield Demo Ride will require participants to bring their own gear, helmet, jacket, gloves, pants and boots are required.

For more information about the event, please visit the website.

Join Ken & Joe’s for a day filled with fun, food, fellowship and philanthropy. Let’s come together to make this winter a little brighter for those in need.

