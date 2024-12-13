Dec. 28-29: AV Indian Museum Features Artist Cecelia Begay

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature artist Cecelia Begay (Diné Navajo) on Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Begay will display her art and share insights into her cultural heritage. Visitors can also purchase her artwork.

Begay, originally from Castle Butte, Ariz., in the Navajo Nation, has lived in the Antelope Valley for more than 30 years. She is well-known for her jewelry, crafted from materials such as beads, juniper seeds, pine nuts and shells.

Park Admission: $3 for those 13 years and older, free for children 12 and under. With a California State Park Adventure Pass Park, fourth graders who attend a California public school and their families may enter for free. Download the pass here.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP

15701 East Avenue M,

Lancaster, CA 93535

Directions: From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

For more information on the AV Indian Museum State Park visit www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=632.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...