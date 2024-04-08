AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists

Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors. The guest artists will have their art for sale.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Cecelia Begay (Diné Navajo) on April 13 and 14. Begay was born and raised in Castle Butte, Arizona, on the Navajo Reservation, but has lived in the Antelope Valley for over 30 years. She is known for jewelry she creates using beads, juniper seeds, pine nuts and shells.

On Saturday, April 20, the museum will showcase the art of Michael Chas Williams, a member of the Wichita Tribe of Anadarko, Oklahoma. Williams works with pastels, pencils, and pen and ink to create portraits of contemporary and historical Native American people. He also creates traditional Tribal necklaces with lapis, corals, turquoise, shells, and trade beads, in addition to leather work items and Plains dreamcatchers. Williams studied architecture and design at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Event: Visiting Native American Artists

Time and Dates: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 13, 14, and 20, 2024

Admission: $3 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

Note: As a California State Parks Adventure Pass Park, 4th Graders and their families may enter for free!

Location: Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP, 15701 East Avenue M, Lancaster, CA 93535

Directions: From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to the museum.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP exhibits over 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop, and picnic area.

Pets are not allowed. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy.

For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 (711 TTY relay service) or visit the museum’s website at avim.parks.ca.gov. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov.

