header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 8
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
| Monday, Apr 8, 2024
AV Indian Museum
File photo. Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP, California State Parks. Photo by Brian Baer.


Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors. The guest artists will have their art for sale.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet Cecelia Begay (Diné Navajo) on April 13 and 14. Begay was born and raised in Castle Butte, Arizona, on the Navajo Reservation, but has lived in the Antelope Valley for over 30 years. She is known for jewelry she creates using beads, juniper seeds, pine nuts and shells.

On Saturday, April 20, the museum will showcase the art of Michael Chas Williams, a member of the Wichita Tribe of Anadarko, Oklahoma. Williams works with pastels, pencils, and pen and ink to create portraits of contemporary and historical Native American people. He also creates traditional Tribal necklaces with lapis, corals, turquoise, shells, and trade beads, in addition to leather work items and Plains dreamcatchers. Williams studied architecture and design at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Event: Visiting Native American Artists

Time and Dates: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 13, 14, and 20, 2024

Admission: $3 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

Note: As a California State Parks Adventure Pass Park, 4th Graders and their families may enter for free!

Location: Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP, 15701 East Avenue M, Lancaster, CA 93535

Directions: From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to the museum.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP exhibits over 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of southern California, Arizona, and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop, and picnic area.

Pets are not allowed. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy.

For more information, please call the museum at (661) 946-3055 (711 TTY relay service) or visit the museum’s website at avim.parks.ca.gov. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation, popularly known as State Parks, and the programs supported by its Office of Historic Preservation and divisions of Boating and Waterways and Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation provides for the health, inspiration and education of the people of California by helping to preserve the state’s extraordinary biological diversity, protecting its most valued natural and cultural resources, and creating opportunities for high-quality outdoor recreation. Learn more at parks.ca.gov.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists

AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
Monday, Apr 8, 2024
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors.
FULL STORY...

County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services

County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
FULL STORY...

CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program

CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
FULL STORY...

Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’

Yes I Can Introduces New Podcast ‘Breaking the Biz’
Wednesday, Apr 3, 2024
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education is proud to announce the launch of the Breaking the Biz Podcast, showcasing weekly the remarkable journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.
FULL STORY...

April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop

April 20: Zonta SCV Free LifeForward Workshop
Monday, Apr 1, 2024
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop Saturday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting Wednesday, April 10, beginning at 4 p.m.
April 10: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
The College of the Canyons football program had 29 players named to the 2023 Southern California Football Association Scholar-Athlete Team, by far the most of any school in the region.
Twenty-Nine Cougars Named to SCFA Scholar-Athlete Team
June 1: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Santa Clarita Dodger Day is back!
June 1: Santa Clarita Dodger Day Returns
Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Named Sun Princess Godmother
Award-winning actress and performer Hannah Waddingham will serve the time-honored, maritime tradition as the official Godmother of Princess Cruises’ newest “Love Boat” Sun Princess.
Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Named Sun Princess Godmother
April 9: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, April 9, at 6:30 p.m.
April 9: Saugus Union Regular Board Meeting
AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will feature two guest artists, Cecelia Begay and Michael Chas Williams, in April to share their Native culture with museum visitors.
AV Indian Museum to Feature Native American Artists
Ken Striplin | Traveling Back in Time at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Each spring the city of Santa Clarita proudly showcases its cowboy culture and pays homage to its rich Western heritage during the one-of-a-kind Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival.
Ken Striplin | Traveling Back in Time at Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival
Today in SCV History (April 8)
1874 - Work completed at Lyon's Station (now Eternal Valley) on first version of Pioneer Oil Refinery [story]
Pioneer Oil Refinery
Today in SCV History (April 7)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Company Announces Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores, Two SCV Locations
In a statement released by the company, 99 Cents Only Stores LLC announced on April 4 that it plans to commence an orderly wind-down of all its business operations.
Company Announces Closure of All 99 Cents Only Stores, Two SCV Locations
Today in SCV History (April 6)
1820 - '49er diarist William Lewis Manly born in Vermont [story]
William Lewis Manly
April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson
Join the city of Santa Clarita for a guided hike at Central Park at sunset that includes a beginner's line dancing lesson at the summit.
April 12: Community Hike Includes Line Dancing Lesson
Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has lifted restrictions imposed by a lower court that had prevented the Justice Department from investigating potentially anticompetitive conduct by the National Association of Realtors.
Court Rules Justice Dept. Can Investigate Anticompetitive Conduct by NAR
April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow a special meeting of the council in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, the Texas-born fast-casual burger concept has announced the grand opening of its newest location in Valencia on Friday, April 12.
April 12: Grand Opening of Valencia MOOYAH Burgers
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative have announced a social program agreement where the county of Los Angeles will be providing $8,000 in funding to support the on-going community social services offered through the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative center
County Provides $8K in Funding to Santa Clarita Veteran Services
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is reminding Los Angeles County residents to take necessary precautions while viewing the solar eclipse, which is expected Monday, April 8.
Public Health Reminds Residents How to View Solar Eclipse Safely
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
The California Department of Water Resources on April 2 conducted the April snow survey, the fourth measurement of the season at Phillips Station. The manual survey recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for this location.
California Snow Survey Above Average Second Consecutive Year
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the community college.
CalRTA Chapter Meeting Features Info on Canyons Emeritus Program
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting local history buffs and adventure lovers to a free presentation, “Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850,” featuring graphic novelist Deborah Fox, author of “The Man Who Beat Death Valley.”
April 20: ‘Santa Clarita’s Heroes of 1850’ at Old Town Newhall Library
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
The Saugus Union School District is seeking nominations for the annual Dr. Joan Lucid Leadership and Service Award. The nomination deadline is April 19.
SUSD Seeks Nominations for Annual Lucid Leadership, Service Award
Today in SCV History (April 5)
1970, minutes before midnight - Newhall Incident: 4 officers murdered in worst-ever CHP slaying [story]
Newhall Incident
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
 California Institute of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts announced Tuesday a formal affiliation that will join CalArts and VCFA together in the ongoing delivery of transformative arts education at the undergraduate and graduate levels.
CalArts, Vermont College of Fine Arts Form Long-Term Affiliation
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
Springtime, with all its blossoms and lovely weather is a popular time to get married. If you are looking to say “I do” at this picturesque time of year, look no further than City Hall Ceremonies.
Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies
SCVNews.com