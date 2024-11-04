AV Indian Museum Hosts Indigenous Artists

California State Park’s Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park will celebrate Native American Heritage Month with exhibitions showcasing the compelling work of Indigenous artists as they display their art and share insights into their rich cultural heritage. Visitors can also purchase their artwork.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. artist Peggy Fontenot will visit and showcase her work. Fontenot is an award-winning Native American photographer, beadwork artist, silversmith, and activist, whose photographs document relevant social issues, including that of Native people and veterans. Fontenot’s beaded samplers address political policies within Indian Country.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. visiting artist Judy Einboden will share her gourd art and pine needle baskets. Einboden honors her mother’s Panamanian heritage by incorporating patterns from Mola textiles into her art. However, she adapts the Mola style to depict local California animals.

Cost: $3 for those 13 years and older, free for children 12 and under.

With a California State Park Adventure Pass Park, fourth graders who attend a California public school and their families may enter for free.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP showcases over 4,000 objects created by the Native American peoples of Southern California, Arizona and New Mexico. Visitors also enjoy the museum’s nature trail, gift shop and picnic area.

The museum is only open on Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Closed weekdays.

Antelope Valley Indian Museum SHP

15701 East Avenue M,

Lancaster, CA 93535

Directions: From State Route 14 in Lancaster, go east on Avenue K to 150th Street East. Turn right and go south for two miles to Avenue M. Turn left and go east on Avenue M for one mile to reach the museum.

Pets are not allowed in the museum. Service animals are welcome per California State Parks’ Service Animals Policy.

For more information, call the museum at (661) 946-3055 or visit avim.parks.ca.gov.

Follow the museum on Facebook at facebook.com/AVIndianMuseum.

