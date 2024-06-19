June 22: Cars, Coffee, Cuisine, Crafts at Valencia Town Center

Bring the family and enjoy a day at Valencia Town Center on Saturday, June 22 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an exciting lineup of cars, coffee and cuisine.
Cars
— Car Club Show: Admire an impressive display of classic, vintage and exotic cars.
— Interactive Car Displays: Get up close with some of the coolest cars, perfect for photo ops.
Coffee
— Specialty Coffee Stands: Savor a variety of coffee beverages from local roasters, including espressos, lattes and cold brews.
Cuisine
— Food Trucks: Enjoy delicious food from a selection of food trucks offering everything from gourmet burgers to international delights.
— Local Eats: Sample signature dishes from favorite local restaurants.
Crafts
– Craft Fair: Browse unique items from local artisans.
Additional Highlights
— Photo Booth: Capture memories with a themed photo booth complete with fun props.
— Raffle and Prizes: Enter our raffle for a chance to win prizes.
Saturday, June 22 10 a.m.-2 p.m
Valencia Town Center, Parking Lot 4
24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355
For more info visit www.valenciatowncenter.com/event/cars-coffee-and-cuisine/2146500908.
