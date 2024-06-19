June 22: Cars, Coffee, Cuisine, Crafts at Valencia Town Center

Bring the family and enjoy a day at Valencia Town Center on Saturday, June 22 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with an exciting lineup of cars, coffee and cuisine.

Cars

— Car Club Show: Admire an impressive display of classic, vintage and exotic cars.

— Interactive Car Displays: Get up close with some of the coolest cars, perfect for photo ops.

Coffee

— Specialty Coffee Stands: Savor a variety of coffee beverages from local roasters, including espressos, lattes and cold brews.

Cuisine

— Food Trucks: Enjoy delicious food from a selection of food trucks offering everything from gourmet burgers to international delights.

— Local Eats: Sample signature dishes from favorite local restaurants.

Crafts

– Craft Fair: Browse unique items from local artisans.

Additional Highlights

— Photo Booth: Capture memories with a themed photo booth complete with fun props.

— Raffle and Prizes: Enter our raffle for a chance to win prizes.

Saturday, June 22 10 a.m.-2 p.m

Valencia Town Center, Parking Lot 4

24201 West Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355

For more info visit www.valenciatowncenter.com/event/cars-coffee-and-cuisine/2146500908.

