Nov. 19: Massage Envy Valencia Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting
| Friday, Nov 1, 2024
Massage envy grand opening

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the grand opening ribbon cutting at Massage Envy Valencia, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 23957 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA. 91355.

Celebrate and welcome Massage Envy Valencia to the Santa Clarita business community. Attendees can enter a raffle to win amazing prizes, including a free massage session and a 60-minute facial. Enjoy refreshments, drinks and a tour of the clinic.

About Massage Envy:

From day one in 2002, the Massage Envy brand was built on the foundation of helping people feel their best. Therapeutic massage, stretch, and skin care services are now integral parts of this whole-body wellness philosophy. Massage Envy believes, at its core, that massage, stretch, and skin care aren’t luxuries: they keep your whole body working, pure and simple.

All Massage Envy locations are independently owned and operated franchises, where the franchisee is the sole employer of all positions. Employment terms and conditions vary by location.

For more information about the event visit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce website or the Massage Envy main website.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan has announced that 526 additional Vote Centers will open on Saturday, Nov. 2, for the 2024 General Election.
Additional 526 Vote Centers Scheduled to Open This Weekend in County
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Gather family and friends, for Bridge to Home's Turkey Trot Saturday, Nov 16, 8 - 11 a.m. at the Paseo Club, 27650 Dickason Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.
Nov. 16: Bridge to Home’s Turkey Trot
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Brian Leff and the GO Jazz Big Band, along with vocalist Steve Lively, present a unique evening of classic tunes and modern flair. Whether you’re a longtime fan of big band music or just love hearing inventive, cutting-edge arrangements, Classic/Remix promises a night of musical contrasts.
Nov. 24: Brian Leff, GO Jazz Big Band Present ‘Classic/Remix’
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
The Newhall Family Theatre of the Performing Arts and Raising the Curtain Foundation will host an afternoon of heartwarming tales with "The Golden Goose" and "Strega Nona" with Saturday's Kids, Saturday, Nov. 16 starting at 11 a.m. at 24607 Walnut St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 16: Raising the Curtain Foundation presents ‘The Golden Goose’, ‘Strega Nona’
Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts
The Child & Family Center has announced that Jamie Munoz, Program Manager of the Family Preservation Program, has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Inside the Valley Magazine as one of its 2024 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leaders of Influence.
Child & Family Center Staff Member Honored for DE&I Efforts
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street
The joyful sounds of Christmas cheer, the cool crisp fall air and the sight of brilliantly colored lights reflecting off the nearby buildings bring the ultimate holiday atmosphere to Old Town Newhall during Light Up Main Street.
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Experience Light Up Main Street
CHP Receives $2M Grant to Crack Down on Sideshows, Street Racing
The California Highway Patrol received $2 million in federal funding that will expand its major crackdown on dangerous sideshows and street racing statewide, holding participants and organizers accountable for reckless driving behaviors.
CHP Receives $2M Grant to Crack Down on Sideshows, Street Racing
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
November is a time to raise awareness and show support for the more than 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease.
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon
The 2024 Santa Clarita Marathon will be held on Nov. 10, starting and finishing at Valencia Heritage Park, 24155 Newhall Ranch Rd. The course will be on the bike path, away from traffic. Race start times are: full marathon 7 a.m., half marathon 7:15 a.m., 10K 7:30 a.m. and 5K 7:35 a.m.
Nov. 10: USATF Certified Santa Clarita Marathon
Volunteers Sought for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
Volunteer registration is now open for the 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count to be held in January by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Volunteers Sought for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count
CalArts Ranks #7 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2024
The entertainment and media news magazine TheWrap released its annual ranking of the top United States film schools, with the California Institue of the Arts School of Film/Video nabbing the #7 ranking for the 2024-25 cycle.
CalArts Ranks #7 in TheWrap’s Best Film Schools of 2024
Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween
Tonight is Halloween, and I can already feel the hullabaloo as children prepare to put on their costumes and head out for a fun evening of trick-or-treating.
Marsha McLean | Have a Spook-taculary Safe Halloween
Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association
The Peace Officers Association of Los Angeles County honored Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger by presenting her with the President's Award on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Barger Bestowed President’s Award by Peace Officers Association
Kitabatake Crowned WSC Player of the Year, Canyons Advances
College of the Canyons freshman Sahya Kitabatake was awarded Western State Conference Player of the Year honors as the Cougars Women's golf team played out its regular season schedule at the two-day conference championships held Oct. 27-28 at Marshall Canyon Golf Course in La Verne, Calif.
Kitabatake Crowned WSC Player of the Year, Canyons Advances
Van Hook Files Wrongful Termination Claims
Dr. Dianne Van Hook, who served as Chancellor of College of the Canyons for more than 36 years, has filed wrongful termination and Department of Fair Employment and Housing claims against the Santa Clarita Community College District and its Board of Trustees.
Van Hook Files Wrongful Termination Claims
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites all to join its holiday “YUM-raising” event with See’s irresistible candies.
American Cancer Society See’s Candies Fundraiser
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
‘Safeguarding the Election’ Event Held at County Ballot Processing Center
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan and Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna hosted a press conference at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29, regarding safeguarding the election in Los Angeles County.
‘Safeguarding the Election’ Event Held at County Ballot Processing Center
COC Women’s Cross Country Wins First Conference Title
College of the Canyons has established women's cross country program history with the team claiming its first Western State Conference Championship after a triumphant run on the course at Oxnard College.
COC Women’s Cross Country Wins First Conference Title
Woodside Homes to Build Townhome Community in Santa Clarita
Woodside Homes is building its first community in  northern Los Angeles, with the announcement of Wayfare Station in Santa Clarita.
Woodside Homes to Build Townhome Community in Santa Clarita
L.A. County Sues Pepsi, Coke on Plastic Beverage Pollution
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit today against PepsiCo and Coca-Cola for their significant role in plastic pollution's negative impacts on the environment and public health.
L.A. County Sues Pepsi, Coke on Plastic Beverage Pollution
Nov.23: Tickets Now Available for Santa Clarita 40 Under Forty
Tickets for the 2024 Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty are now open for the Nov. 23 event. 
Nov.23: Tickets Now Available for Santa Clarita 40 Under Forty
