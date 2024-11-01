Nov. 19: Massage Envy Valencia Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in celebrating the grand opening ribbon cutting at Massage Envy Valencia, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 23957 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA. 91355.

Celebrate and welcome Massage Envy Valencia to the Santa Clarita business community. Attendees can enter a raffle to win amazing prizes, including a free massage session and a 60-minute facial. Enjoy refreshments, drinks and a tour of the clinic.

About Massage Envy:

From day one in 2002, the Massage Envy brand was built on the foundation of helping people feel their best. Therapeutic massage, stretch, and skin care services are now integral parts of this whole-body wellness philosophy. Massage Envy believes, at its core, that massage, stretch, and skin care aren’t luxuries: they keep your whole body working, pure and simple.

All Massage Envy locations are independently owned and operated franchises, where the franchisee is the sole employer of all positions. Employment terms and conditions vary by location.

For more information about the event visit the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce website or the Massage Envy main website.

