Nov. 2-3: Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council Adult Fine Art Show

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host its annual Adult Fine Art Show Nov. 2-3 at its art gallery in Acton. This open-themed art show will be judged by Andi Campognone, senior curator at the Lancaster Museum of Art and History.

The public may vote on Sunday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., for the People’s Choice Award.

The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council is a registered 501(c)(3), with a goal of providing opportunities for established and emerging visual and performing artists, in an inclusive creative environment, to foster culture and arts in the community.

The TAADAA Art Gallery is located at Picasso’s Playmates, 33330 Santiago Rd., Acton, CA 93510. The gallery is open on weekends only, Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m and Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information visit www.taadaa.org, email aadacinfo@gmail.com or, on Instagram,go to @acton_agua_dulce_arts_council.

