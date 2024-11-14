Nov. 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ekang@scvwa.org or by mail to Eunie Kang, executive assistant, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 26501 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety. (Public comments take place during Item 2 of the Agenda and before each Item is considered. Please see the Agenda for details.)

The Committee will have a review of agency’s 2025 legislative platform, a presentation of status of agency’s grant funding and more.

By phone:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 756 4949

Virtually

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1607564949

Full agenda can be found here.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...