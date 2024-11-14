header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 14
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181 [story]
Saugus School
Nov. 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
| Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
SCV Water Public Outreach

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.

Members of the public unable to attend this meeting may submit comments either in writing to ekang@scvwa.org or by mail to Eunie Kang, executive assistant, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency, 26501 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All written comments received before 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be distributed to the Committee members and posted on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency website prior to the start of the meeting. Anything received after 4 p.m. the day of the meeting will be made available at the meeting, if practicable, and posted on the SCV Water website the following day. All correspondence with comments, including letters or emails, will be posted in their entirety. (Public comments take place during Item 2 of the Agenda and before each Item is considered. Please see the Agenda for details.)

The Committee will have a review of agency’s 2025 legislative platform, a presentation of status of agency’s grant funding and more.

By phone:

Toll Free: 1-833-568-8864

Webinar ID: 160 756 4949

Virtually

Please join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://scvwa.zoomgov.com/j/1607564949

Full agenda can be found here.

Location:

Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

26521 Summit Circle

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Engineering Services Section Boardroom

Start Time: 5:30 p.m.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
11-14-2024 Nov. 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
11-13-2024 Sun Princess Debuts New Holiday Experiences
11-12-2024 SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
11-11-2024 Nov. 14: Restaurant Academy Start a Food Business in Your Home
11-08-2024 2024 Economic Outlook Book Available From SCVEDC
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 30: ARTree Teen Event Paint a Rock Beautification Courtyard Event
ARTree Community Arts Center will host a continuation of the courtyard beautification project with a teen Paint a Rock event, Saturday, Nov. 30, noon-3 p.m. at 22508 6th St., Newhall CA 91321.
Nov. 30: ARTree Teen Event Paint a Rock Beautification Courtyard Event
Nov. 16-24: ‘Share the Trails’ During Fall OHV Safety Week
California State Parks invites all off-roading enthusiasts to the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation (OHMVR) Division’s Fall OHV Safety Week from Nov. 16 to 24. This year’s theme, “Share the Trails,” focuses on fostering respect, responsibility and a sense of community for all who enjoy California’s diverse off-highway trails.
Nov. 16-24: ‘Share the Trails’ During Fall OHV Safety Week
Dec. 7-8: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its Holiday Craft Fair Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Placerita Canyon Natural Area, 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, Newhall, CA 91321.
Dec. 7-8: Placerita Canyon Nature Center Holiday Craft Fair
Caltrans Awarded $5.6M for Safety, Reduced Travel Times
The California Department of Transportation has been awarded a $5.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of the 2023 Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation program to provide real-time, critical information to drivers by connecting vehicles and roadside equipment with cellular networks.
Caltrans Awarded $5.6M for Safety, Reduced Travel Times
Rodriguez’ Kick Lifts No. 12 Canyons past No. 14 Bakersfield 27-24
Freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez drilled a 21-yard field goal as time expired, lifting No. 12 Canyons to a 27-24 comeback victory over No. 14 Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday Nov. 9.
Rodriguez’ Kick Lifts No. 12 Canyons past No. 14 Bakersfield 27-24
Nov. 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Public Outreach and Legislation Committee will hold a meeting Thursday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m., in the Engineering Services Section Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle in Santa Clarita.
Nov. 21: SCV Water Public Outreach, Legislation Committee Meeting
Lady Mustangs Head to Championship in Women’s Volleyball
In a tense three sets that found The Master's University's women's volleyball team having to come from behind, the No. 1-seeded Lady Mustangs defeated the No. 4-seed Embry-Riddle Eagles 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 to win the semifinals of the GSAC Women's Volleyball Championship Tournament Tuesday night, Nov. 12 in The MacArthur Center.
Lady Mustangs Head to Championship in Women’s Volleyball
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
1935 - Voters approve $22,000 construction bond to build a bigger Saugus School. WPA kicked in another $17,181 [story]
Saugus School
Today in SCV History (Nov. 14)
Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
The 39th Annual CSUN Powwow will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30, to celebrate the American Indian communities living in L.A. Country and throughout Southern California.
Nov. 30 CSUN 39th Annual Powwow
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
College of the Canyons announced it was one of 25 winners to receive a 2024 Open Education Awards for Excellence for its Open For Antiracism Project.
COC Receives International Award for OER Antiracism Project
Nov. 14: Harvest Festival Fall Fun at County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Harvest Festival, taking place from Nov. 14 to 26.
Nov. 14: Harvest Festival Fall Fun at County Parks
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
For the third consecutive year, Billboard has recognized California State University, Northridge as one of its Top Music Business Schools of 2024.
Billboard Magazine Names CSUN a 2024 “Top Music Business School”
Sun Princess Debuts New Holiday Experiences
The newly launched Sun Princess brings an exciting lineup of first-ever holiday experiences to the high seas, transforming its decks into a festive paradise for the season.
Sun Princess Debuts New Holiday Experiences
Marcia Mayeda | Winter, Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
I think we’re all glad that the extreme heat of the past few months here in southern California has passed, and we are now enjoying some beautiful fall days.
Marcia Mayeda | Winter, Holiday Safety Tips for Pets
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Child Passenger Safety Campaign
In a continued effort to protect California’s youngest passengers, the California Highway Patrol prioritizes child passenger safety through the “California Restraint Safety Education and Training” campaign.
CHP Secures Federal Grant for Child Passenger Safety Campaign
Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Dance by nature is collaborative — between dancers and choreographers, music and movement, and performers and the audience. 
Nov. 20: ‘Colaboratoria’ Showcases CSUN Choreographers
Today in SCV History (Nov. 13)
1966 - Pico No. 4 oil well listed as a National Historic Landmark [story]
Pico No. 4
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person, Rene Antonio Leon.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating Missing Newhall Man
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual 2025 Employment Law Update, taking place on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the College of the Canyons University Center.
SCV Chamber Offers 2025 Employment Law Update
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced the seventh post-Election Night ballot count update for the Nov. 5, 2024 General Election.
Whitesides Wins Congressional Seat, Valladares, Schiavo Win State Seats
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
After several rigorous months of training, the California Highway Patrol has introduced six newly graduated K-9 officers into the force.
CHP Adds Six New K-9 Teams in Califormia
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
A partnership formed by the County of Los Angeles and leading Los Angeles philanthropic organizations have announced the formation of the Los Angeles County Office of Food Equity.
Inaugural L.A. County Office of Food Equity Launches
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Mission Opera will present its Fifth Annual Winter Holidays of the World, a free concert for residents of the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas, featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance.
Dec. 4: Fifth Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., 1st Floor, Santa Clarita.
Nov. 14: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Regular Meeting
SCVNews.com