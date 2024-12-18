header image

December 18
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Santa Clarita Seeks Hart Mansion Museum Curator
| Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
Hart Mansion

Do you have a passion for historical preservation and conservation? The city of Santa Clarita is looking for a dedicated professional to oversee the daily care of the William S. Hart Park Museum, its collections and exhibits. If you have experience in historical preservation, collections management or a related field, consider applying for this position.

To learn more or to submit your application, visit SantaClarita.gov/Jobs.

Details of the job listing are below:

Museum Curator, Collection Management

Description/Duties & Responsibilities

Under the general direction of the Museum Supervisor, this position oversees the daily preservation, conservation and security of the William S. Hart Mansion and Museum and the accompanying collection, ensuring the historic site is preserved, catalogued and properly maintained. This position requires the ability to work evenings and weekends.

Duties and Responsibilities:

— Oversees the daily care of the historical site and all collections and exhibits through necessary maintenance, storage, preservation, and conservation of collected materials.

— Conserves and organizes objects; creates and prioritizes a conservation plan for objects and researches potential funding sources; improves and enhances the collection through physical improvements.

— Assists in the development and implementation of the museum disaster plan; trains staff on disaster preparedness protocols.

— Provides documentation for the collection, including cataloging, entering, and updating database records; inventorying; and researching object, specimen, and/or material information; contributes to the museum’s collections management database and maintains collection records.

— Cleans the historic facility and collection items using proper procedures; plans and implements pest monitoring and management protocols.

— May lead or participate in ongoing or original research related to the collection and initiate grants aimed at research or collection improvements.

— Partners with appropriate contractors on preservation or conservation as needed; prepares agreements for assigned projects and monitors compliance; facilitates onsite work of independent contractors.

— May lead the work of part-time seasonal employees and volunteers.

— Promotes the museum and presents at community meetings of historical clubs, schools, committee groups, and stakeholders.

— Assists with the implementation of historical programming and educational activities; presents lectures or other programs to community groups, museum audiences, and professional organizations.

— Ensures the safety and maintenance of the historic facility and grounds; ensures that facilities and grounds are free of safety hazards and coordinates safety measures.

— May contribute to collections and conservation efforts for other City-owned historical sites.

— Maintains current knowledge of trends and innovations in the field of museum studies and conservation procedures; reviews professional research and literature, government regulations, and documentation; attends and participates in meetings, conferences, and workshops of professional peers and associations; participates in professional development activities.

— Adheres to professional museum standards.

— Establishes positive working relationships with City employees, outside vendors, community members, educational institutions, other museums, historical organizations, and visitors; represents the museum and City at various meetings and events.

Education and Experience

— Master’s Degree in Museum Studies or related field is highly desirable

— Bachelor’s Degree in Museum Studies, Art History, or a related field

— Two years of progressively responsible professional experience in historical preservation and conservation, collections management, curating exhibitions, developing and implementing public programs, education and/or research or a closely related field

— Any combination of education and experience that has provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary will be considered

— Possession of, or ability to obtain, a valid Class C California driver license

Knowledge and Abilities

— Strong knowledge of the principles and practices of historical site and museum maintenance and the ability to assist with a large, complex operation with extensive property value and inventory.

— Strong knowledge of curatorial practices and procedures and the ability to conserve and preserve historic materials.

— Strong knowledge of the principles of historic education and interpretation and the ability to analyze and evaluate programs and procedures.

— Strong knowledge of current trends in the field of museum studies.

• Strong organizational skills and the ability to coordinate multiple projects and programs simultaneously and be sensitive to deadlines and changing priorities.

— Strong customer service skills and the ability to provide program information to visitors in a professional, helpful manner.

— Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to maintain effective and cooperative working relationships with coworkers, community groups, and visitors.

— Ability to work successfully and collaboratively within a team environment with a flexible approach.

— Strong verbal communication skills and the ability to make presentations to visiting groups, community members, and visitors.

— Strong written communication skills and the ability to develop and maintain reports and conservation documentation.

— Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to analyze problems, identify effective solutions, and implement changes.

— Strong file management skills and the ability to set up and maintain effective tracking and filing systems.

— Strong work ethic and the ability to maintain confidentiality, behave ethically and professionally, and exercise discretion and sound judgment.

— Ability to lift, drag, and push artifacts, materials, and documents weighing over 50 pounds

Additional Information

This position will remain open until filled.

An online completed city application form is required to apply for this position. All employment information must be provided on the application. Providing a resume is not a substitute for completing this section of the application. Applications left incomplete, or with a reference to attachments may be rejected. The selection process will include one or more of the following: written exam, technical knowledge assessment, writing skill assessment, and/or oral interviews that may be conducted in person and/or via video conferencing. Applicants that meet minimum qualifications and are selected for interviews will be required to disclose information regarding criminal convictions. If you require special accommodations to participate in the application/selection process, please notify Human Resources for assistance.

Compensation includes enrollment in California Public Employees’ Retirement System as a replacement for Social Security plus a competitive benefits package. All appointments are made at step 1 of the salary range unless otherwise authorized by the City Manager.
