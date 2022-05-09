Monday COVID Roundup: County Sees 7000 New Cases Over Weekend

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed five additional deaths and 3,238 new cases Saturday, 2,146 new cases Sunday and 1,695 new positive cases Monday, with 245 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The number of cases and deaths are likely to reflect reporting delays over the weekend. Of the five new deaths reported today, two people were between the ages of 50 and 64, two were between the ages of 65-79, and one person was aged 80 years or older. Of the five newly reported deaths, four had underlying health conditions.
Public Health has reported a total of 2,895,400 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County. Monday’s positivity rate is 2.1%.
There are 242 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 11,898,300 individuals, with 22% of people testing positive.
Public Health Promotes Vaccines and Boosters to Protect from BA.2 Variant
With cases rising in LA County and across the country associated with the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant and sub-lineages, getting vaccinated and boosted is an important strategy to prevent serious illness, especially as there are many upcoming opportunities for celebrations and observances this month.
For the week ending April 16, Omicron accounted for 100% of all positive cases that were sequenced, with the BA.2 lineage and sub-lineages accounting for 96% of these positive sequenced specimens in LA County. For the week ending April 30, the CDC estimates that BA.2 accounted for 62% of sequenced specimens and BA.2.12.1 accounted for 37% of positive sequenced samples in the U.S.
The CDC estimates that BA.2.12.1 may be 25% more transmissible than BA.2. In Los Angeles County, for the week ending April 16, 8% of positive sequenced specimens were identified as BA.2.12.1.
With these highly infectious subvariants and sub-lineages in circulation, cases are increasing in LA County. The average number of daily new cases reported over the last seven days increased to 2,532 compared to the 905 reported one month ago, an increase of 180%.
To date, the increases in case numbers have not translated to increases in severe illness, with hospitalizations and deaths remaining low and decreasing. Over the last seven days, the average number of hospitalized cases per day was 245, similar to hospitalization numbers one month ago. Deaths decreased to an average of four daily deaths a day this past week, a 72% decrease from one month ago when the average number of daily reported deaths over the previous seven days was 14.
The lower numbers of hospitalizations and deaths reflect, in large part, the protection provided by the vaccines against the variants. For the week ending April 22, unvaccinated people were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to residents who were fully vaccinated, but not boosted, and five times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated and boosted. And the likelihood of dying was also five times higher for unvaccinated residents compared to residents who were fully vaccinated, but not boosted, and 12 times higher compared to residents who were fully vaccinated and boosted for the week ending April 15.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
To keep workplaces and schools open, residents and workers are asked to:
– Get tested to help reduce the spread, especially if you traveled for the holidays, have had a possible exposure, or have symptoms, or are gathering with people not in your household
– Adhere to masking requirements when indoors or at crowded outdoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status
– Residents are legally required to be isolated if they have a positive COVID test result and vaccinated close contacts with symptoms and unvaccinated close contacts need to be quarantined.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Friday Update
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remains unchanged from Monday, with 470 total deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 382
Castaic: 30
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 74,321 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 54,896
Castaic: 7,616
Stevenson Ranch: 4,175
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,656
Acton: 1,530
Val Verde: 863
Agua Dulce: 787
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 694
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 322
Elizabeth Lake: 208
Bouquet Canyon: 149
Lake Hughes: 149
Saugus/Canyon Country: 90
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 87
Sand Canyon: 49
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 34
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Friday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Friday, May 6.
Vaccinations
– 74,907,314 total vaccines administered.
– 83.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 51,515 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 8,654,420 confirmed cases to date.
-Friday’s average case count is 5,453 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 5.4 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (April 11, 2022 – April 17, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 3.9% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 1,112 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 168 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 9.3 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (April 11, 2022 – April 17, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 89,851 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 11 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 8.8 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (April 4, 2022 — April 10, 2022).
Health Care Workers
As of May 5, local health departments have reported 156,960 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 579 deaths statewide.
Testing Turnaround Time
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of April 24 to April 30, the average time patients waited for test results was 0.7 day. During this same time period, 93% of patients received test results in one day and 99% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of May 2, there have been 968 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Additional Updates
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
