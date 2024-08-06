Supes Green Light Transfer of Hart Park to City

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved transferring ownership of William S. Hart Park and the Hart Museum to the City of Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who introduced the motion that details the terms of the transfer, has been a vocal supporter of the collaboration with the city.

“After nearly two years of negotiations to transfer Hart Park and Museum to our city of Santa Clarita partners, we’re finally crossing the finish line,” said Barger. “Los Angeles County is not losing a park, but is instead gaining a partner to steward this beautiful and historic site. Our north star during these negotiations has been the continued and uninterrupted public access for all County of Los Angeles residents in perpetuity. Hart himself was staunchly committed to leaving the site for the public’s enjoyment and that will be safeguarded.”

Next Step

Barger’s motion instructs the county attorney to file for a substitution of trustee with the probate court for the portion of the property that is covered by William S. Hart’s will, together with his collection of Western memorabilia and papers. The process is expected to take several months. The city is tentatively anticipating a handover date of July 1, 2025.

William S. Hart, an American actor, screenwriter, director and producer, was renowned as a Western star of the silent film era. Hart deeded his ranch and property to the county after his death in 1946 at the age of 81. His will included instructions to place a plaque at the park inscribed with this message: “This park has been dedicated by William S. Hart for the benefit of the American Public of every race and creed.” The plaque is in place at the entrance to the mansion/museum.

For 75 years, the County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has been a steward of William S. Hart Park, which comprises approximately 128 acres of a historic ranch. Hart’s mansion, which had been stewarded by the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, will also be transferred to the city of Santa Clarita.

The terms of the park’s transfer of ownership were developed through a total of five public meetings between L.A. county and the city of Santa Clarita, as well as meetings with stakeholders–and will include the development of an Arts and Veteran Center.

Terms of the transfer also include the continued posting of hours of operation on the park’s website and on-site to ensure awareness of public access and not enacting differential program fees, rental fees, or priority reservations for city or non-city residents.

The motion also mentions the beloved animal ambassador program at Hart Park, which includes the herd of bison that are cared for and reside there. The bison at Hart Park have a longer life-span than bison in captivity. The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation’s animal keeper and team will develop, in partnership with other animal experts, a welfare plan for the city of Santa Clarita to continue the high standard of care for all the animal ambassadors at Hart Park.

The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will also have access to Hart Park five days a year so that regional events and partnerships can continue. This includes the county’s collaboration with the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians to host one of the largest Pow Wows in the region. The 30th annual Hart of the West Pow Wow will take place in October 2024.

